NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors who purchased securities of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you purchased Eagle securities and would like to discuss our investigation, your rights, or your interests please click here. You may also contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or calling (212) 329-8571.

On November 9, 2023, Eagle issued a press release stating that “it will be delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 results and investor conference call, previously scheduled for today . . . . The Company requires more time to review potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY® prior to filing its Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company expects to revise its previously disclosed 2023 full year guidance downward.”

On November 9, 2023, Eagle shares declined from a close on November 8, 2023 of $13.70 per share, to close at $9.54 per share, a decline of over 30%, on heavier than usual volume.

On November 29, 2023, before the market opened, Eagle issued a press release stating “[e]ffective immediately Scott Tarriff, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has announced his resignation and retirement from his positions with the Company as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Company’s Board of Directors.” Also on November 9, 2023, the Company issued a separate press release that stated “that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on November 27, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) within the prescribed timeframe.”

On November 29, 2023, Eagle shares declined from a closing price on November 28, 2023 of $8.23 per share to trade as low as $5.77 per share during the trading day, a decline of over 29%, on heavier than usual volume.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX – Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in complex litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this press release, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi, Esq.

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 329-8571

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King, Esq.

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com