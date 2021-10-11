Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, October 9th, KARE 11 was honored with 25 Emmy awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS/ATAS) Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala. 

Among the honors, KARE 11 won in top categories of Overall Excellence, News Excellence, and Interactive Media.

“These are the second consecutive wins for Overall Excellence and Interactive Media,” said KARE 11 General Manager, Bill Dallman. “The recognition in these three categories represent our continued commitment to excellence across our media platforms.”

KARE 11 News shows took top honors, with excellence for Daytime and Evening newscasts for KARE 11 Sunrise and KARE 11 News at 10. Individual awards were also earned for excellence in reporting, anchoring, producing, writing, photography and marketing.

“From Day to Night, across hard news, ongoing investigations, education and stories of our community. These awards recognize the tremendous, impactful storytelling taking place every day here at KARE 11,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “Congratulations to all of the Upper Midwest Emmy winners who are making a difference.”

The prestigious honors are given annually by National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Chapter, who recognizes excellence in video and television.

A complete list of awards is on kare11.com 

About KARE 11 
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

KARE 11 is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets.

For Media Inquiries, contact:
Janeen Vogelaar
KARE 11 Director of Marketing
P: 763-797-7270

For Sales Inquiries, contact:
Joanie Krauss
KARE 11 Director of Sales
P: 763-797-7289

Bill Dallman
KARE 11 President & General Manager
P: 763-797-7254

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.