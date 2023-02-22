Karla Strader Named CAI Rocky Mountain Chapter Board Member

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Colorado (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, and Front Range areas, is pleased to announce that one of its team members, community association manager Karen Culter, CMCA®, has received the Community Associations Institute Rocky Mountain Chapter (CAI-RMC) 2022 Rising Star Award! This award recognizes community managers who entered the industry within the last two years and have since demonstrated a high level of commitment to the industry by providing outstanding service to the communities they manage.

At the same awards ceremony, AC team member Karla Strader, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, was installed on the CAI-RMC 2023 board of directors. Strader is a long-time volunteer with the chapter and has previously served as board secretary and a board liaison on the Programs and Educations committee. She has more than 17 years’ experience in the community management sector, including more than 12 years with Associa. She currently serves as a director of community management in the Denver area.

“Karen and Karla are amazing members of our management team who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on a daily basis,” said Associa Colorado Branch President Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “I want to personally congratulate them for the commitment they continue to show on behalf of their fellow team members and community partners.”

