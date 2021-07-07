Karen Ford Joins Greystone as Vice President for FHA Lending

Karen Ford, FHA Lending, Greystone Karen Ford, Vice President, FHA Lending, Greystone

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Karen Ford has joined as a Vice President on the FHA lending team. Based in Mississippi, Ms. Ford will serve with Lisa Anderson, Managing Director for FHA lending, in a leadership role on the FHA platform. Ms. Ford will report to Field Springer, Head of Operations, FHA Multifamily Lending at Greystone. Greystone currently ranks as the #1 HUD lender for multifamily and healthcare loans*.

Ms. Ford has worked in the FHA Multifamily and Healthcare loan industry for over 30 years. Prior to joining Greystone, Ms. Ford served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Love Funding, a consistently top-ranked FHA lender that was acquired in August 2020 and where she worked for more than 25 years. She also previously served as Chief Operating Officer of SVN, Southgate Realty LLC.

“Karen is an icon in the FHA commercial lending industry, and we are thrilled to add her to our already best-in-class FHA platform,” said Mr. Springer. “I am confident that Karen’s expertise will be an asset to our growing team.”

Ms. Ford added: “After a couple of years away, I can’t think of a better way to rejoin the FHA lending industry than to join the top lender in FHA multifamily and healthcare programs. I look forward to contributing to Greystone’s growth while also learning from their seasoned professionals.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC (“GSC”), Greystone Funding Company LLC (“GFC”) and/or other Greystone affiliates. *HUD rankings are based upon combined originations of GSC and GFC. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

