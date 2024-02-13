The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is throwing its support behind Kari Lake in battleground Arizona’s crucial race, a contest that could determine if the GOP wins back control of the chamber in November.
Tuesday’s announcement by National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Steve Daines is the latest sign that Lake is moving past her outsider and fiery election-denial-centered 2022 campaign for Arizona governor and is capable of working with the GOP establish
