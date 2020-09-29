Breaking News
Karin Ross Designs Selected by Qualified Remodeler as one of the Industry’s Leading Professionals in 2020

Karin Ross of Karin Ross Designs

Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Karin Ross of Karin Ross Designs has been selected by Qualified Remodeler as one of the industry’s leading professionals for the year 2020. The list is made up of 100 remodeling businesses and is compiled based on customer satisfaction. 19 service traits are identified and correlated with the top 100 remodeling businesses using consumer surveys and interviews. Some of the areas that customers are interviewed include problem resolution, communication, employee professionalism, and quality of workmanship. 

Karin Ross Designs has a track record of offering superior customer service. Karin achieves this by listening to her clients’ needs and delivering beyond expectations. To achieve her goals, Karin has perfected a strategic approach of taking a client from point A to Z methodically. She also takes charge of the entire project until delivery. The goal is to deliver a quality project and also put the client’s mind at ease all through. Karin Ross offers professional insights to help clients get the best end product possible. 

Karin Ross Designs’ strong customer standing also reflects positively on the organization’s innovativeness. Ross achieves this by taking an approach of timeless elegance in all her designs. She has perfected the art of blending modern trends with classic touches. She also emphasizes getting it right from the very beginning and communicates the expected result right from the start. At Karin Ross Designs, clients can expect elegant designs on everything from quartz countertops, cabinetry, and flooring. 

Karin Ross Designs specializes in Kansas City kitchen remodeling, basement designs, and bathroom remodels. For more information, customers can visit their offices on 1260 NW Sloan Lee’s Summit MO 64084, or call (816) 425-2815. 

