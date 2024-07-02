White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered point-blank that President Biden does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia following last Thursday’s disastrous debate.
“Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia or degenerative illness that cause these sorts of lapses? And it’s a yes or no question,” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre Tuesday afternoon.
“Are you ready for it? It’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Karine Jean-Pierre answers point-blank if Biden suffers from dementia following disastrous debate - July 2, 2024
- Hunter Biden joins White House meeting, befuddles Biden staff: report - July 2, 2024
- Newsom’s progressive activism, debate skills among vulnerabilities in potential national campaign: expert - July 2, 2024