Karl Strauss Remodels Costa Mesa Brewpub, Adding More Tanks, Taps, & Draft Beer Variety

San Diego, CA, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Karl Strauss Brewing Company is excited to reopen the doors of its Costa Mesa brewpub and share a new look after a full remodel. The company originally opened this Orange County brewpub back in 2002.

The new layout features a redesigned bar with 24 taps for guests to enjoy an ever-changing list of rotating draft beers. Behind the bar, beer coolers enable guests to grab cold, fresh 6-packs and 22oz bombers in addition to growler fills.

“With the addition of more taps, this remodel allows us to offer a wider variety of rotating small batch beers,” says Matt Rattner, President, Karl Strauss Brewing Company. “Our brewers are constantly producing new experimental beers at our satellite breweries and we’re excited to bring more of those to Orange County craft beer fans.”

The remodeled space includes a more open floor plan with a private dining space, and features a new patio seating area with two large fire pits that are perfect for socializing over a beer. The brewery is now exposed with floor-to-ceiling windows providing guests a front row seat to watch the brewers in action. Reclaimed wood, steel, brick, and garage-style roll-up doors and windows give the space an industrial feel.

The location re-opened its doors to the public on November 7th, 2017.

Facts:

Address: 901A S Coast Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Square footage: 7000 plus patio seating

Brew system: 20bbl brewhouse, with the addition of (3) 20bbl bright tanks

Brew capacity: 500bbl/year

Brewer: Chris Sullivan

Builder: Viking Commercial Construction

Team Members: 93

Opening Date: November 7 th 2017

2017 Operating Hours: 11:30am–11pm Monday – Thursday; 11:30am–12am Friday & Saturday; 11:30am–10pm Sunday

To learn more about Karl Strauss Brewing Company’s Costa Mesa brewery, visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 105 medals since 2009 and was honored with the 2016 “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival. For more information visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9daba42d-d581-4f13-b3e0-83b8621f73c1

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e454b22-0559-480b-8be9-b68dea985260

CONTACT: Kiersten Winant Karl Strauss Brewing Company 6193965105 [email protected]