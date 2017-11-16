Karmanos Cancer Institute presents its 2017 Heroes of Cancer

DETROIT , Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute presented its 2017 Heroes of Cancer at an awards ceremony held Nov. 15, recognizing champions in 15 award categories: individuals and organizations that inspire and raise awareness of cancer prevention, early detection and survivorship; and who help advance cancer research. Nearly 200 guests attended the evening reception held at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, in Detroit. Ann Delisi, radio/television personality and host of Ann Delisi’s Essential Music on WDET101.9 FM, served as emcee.

“This year’s event builds upon Karmanos’ long-time tradition of honoring those who distinguished themselves in the fight against breast cancer,” said Katrina Studvent, chief development officer, Karmanos Cancer Institute.

“Beginning with this year’s event, Karmanos Cancer Institute is honored to expand these awards to recognize those who continue to champion and advocate for survivors of all types of cancers.

“Heroes of Cancer recognizes the extraordinary achievements of those dedicated to making life better for all cancer patients and their families; advocate for early detection and prevention of cancer; and work towards one day eradicating the disease completely.”

Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital, also reiterated the importance of acknowledging those who champion for all cancer survivors.

“Karmanos focuses solely on cancer and treats more than 200 types of this disease, which is why we are pleased to expand our Heroes recognition,” said Dr. Klamerus. “There are many who have supported Karmanos and those we serve, whether it be through philanthropy, community service or media stories; those who create research that paves the way to develop new treatments; employees whose expertise and compassion is felt by our patients; and those who have shown great courage in the fight against all cancers.

“As proud as I am of what we do at Karmanos, we know this fight to end cancer is a team effort. Progress happens because there are people working on this from all directions, including the Heroes we honor. It will take all of us working together to end cancer for good.”

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Following are the Karmanos Cancer Institute 2017 Heroes of Cancer

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

For assisting in efforts to reach the community with the importance of cancer early detection, cancer care, and/or survivorship at large in a volunteer capacity.

Individual: Craig Cook, of Oak Park

Craig Cook always has a smile on his face when he’s assisting patients at Karmanos’ Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills where he volunteers weekly. Cook is there to help out wherever he is needed. Cook said it has been a lifelong ambition to volunteer with Karmanos because his grandmother was diagnosed with cancer in the 1970s. He also feels a strong connection to cancer patients after losing all four of his grandparents, his father and a good friend to the disease. He has made it his mission to help people and raise awareness about cancer. Throughout the past three years, Cook has logged nearly 1,600 hours of service. He has provided support and comfort to countless patients who are going through the most difficult time in their lives — keeping them company, assisting with wayfinding and providing refreshments. Cook is also very active with community events, where he staffs education tables to help raise awareness about early detection of cancer. Cook’s dedication and commitment to Karmanos patients exemplifies the meaning of community service.

“It has been a lifelong ambition to become involved with Karmanos since my grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1970s at Harper Hospital. Cancer has taken a huge toll on my family losing four of my grandparents, my father and a very dear friend who was treated at Karmanos’ Weisberg Treatment Center. It is with a great deal of pride that I represent Karmanos in clinic and in the community.” – Craig Cook

Organization: Karmanos Patient & Family Advisory Council, of Detroit

The Karmanos Patient and Family Advisory Council strives to make cancer patients’ experience the best that it can be, given the circumstances. By using their personal experiences to guide hospital leadership and staff, this diverse group of 15-20 survivors and patient family members work together to share ideas to help improve the care and services at Karmanos. The group began 19 years ago as one of the first in the nation and has had 61 members throughout that time. They have, time and again, referred individuals with cancer to Karmanos, entrusting Karmanos staff to take care of their neighbors, friends and loved ones. They have also provided constructive critique when their expectations weren’t met in order to make the experience even better for new patients. When applying for a position on this council, the theme that continually appears is that the patients have felt fortunate to get the care they received at Karmanos, whether for themselves or their loved one, and they want to help other patients who walk through the doors; to give them hope and help them along their cancer journey. Their ultimate goal is to make things as easy as possible on patients and their families, while also being cancer advocates in their local communities. Valerie Fred, MSA, BBA, operations support specialist at Karmanos, accepted the award.

“Over the last 19 years, I have had the honor of working with the 61 members who have been a part of the Patient & Family Advisory Council at the Karmanos Cancer Center. Not only have many of them battled cancer or taken care of someone who has, they have devoted hundreds of hours to improving the experience for those that follow them through the cancer journey. This award is humbly accepted in honor of the 61 heroes of the Karmanos Patient & Family Advisory Council.” – Valerie Fred, MSA, BBA

COMPASSIONATE CAREGIVER AWARDS

Honoring a health care professional whose treatment of cancer patients has been marked by exceptional technical skill, combined with sensitivity and compassion.

Steven Lagocki, RN, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Ambulatory Services, Karmanos Cancer Center

Most days, you will find Steven Lagocki in the Wertz Infusion Center at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit doing what he does best: caring for his patients. Lagocki was drawn to oncology nursing because he has always felt a connection to his patients. He loves working in an outpatient setting because of the bonds he forms with his patients and their family and friends. Lagocki is one of those rare individuals whose daily mission is to make people smile, especially while they undergo treatment. His patients describe him as full of positive energy, professional, knowledgeable and exceptionally caring. Many have said he treats them with kindness, love and compassion, as though they were members of his own family. Patients have dubbed him the “Port Whisperer” when others are not able to get a blood return needed for infusion. He makes a game out of the process to keep the patient calm and entertained. His colleagues and supervisors also recognize his talents and have singled him out for his hard work and dedication since joining Karmanos three years ago. Day in and day out, Lagocki exemplifies the essence of what this award recognizes – exceptional care he provides to Karmanos patients.

“I love being a nurse, and cherish the ability to make a positive impact in people’s lives.” – Steven Lagocki, RN

Andrea Sampson Haggood, MSN, RN, ANP, BC, of Ann Arbor, Karmanos Patient Services

Andrea Sampson Haggood knew before leaving for college she would become either a nurse or an engineer because of her love of math and science. Fortunately for Karmanos Cancer Center, she chose nursing. The call to nursing became stronger at the University of Pennsylvania, which led her to earn a bachelor of nursing degree. Her 92 year-old mother is her role model who retired after 40 years of nursing. Her late father was a lawyer and always helped people, often offering his services pro bono. With loving and caring values instilled early on by her parents, she too wanted to make a difference and became a nurse. That was 37 years ago. She came to Harper University Hospital in the ‘90s and became one of the first board certified nurse practitioners. Over the years, she has cared for her patients both in outpatient and inpatient settings. Haggood is currently an inpatient nurse practitioner at Karmanos for general, thoracic and orthopedic surgical oncology. Perhaps it’s her love for caring for people, blended with her expertise and experience that makes her so good at what she does. One of the most rewarding aspects of her job is helping people through a difficult time and later seeing them after they’ve recovered from surgery. Her patients have been known to call Haggood to let her know how they’re doing. She has earned the respect of colleagues as well. Haggood is described as fiercely protective of those she cares for and always places their needs first.

“Nursing is more than a job for me. It is my mission: caring for the sick, promoting self-care/empowerment, and helping others envision what quality of life is for them as an individual and in their relationships with family, friends and other loved ones.” – Andrea Sampson Haggood, MSN, RN, ANP, BC

THE GERI LESTER COURAGE AWARDS

Honoring an individual whose battle with breast cancer has been an inspiration to family, friends and community. Stefany Lester Freeman presented the awards named after her late mother Geri Lester who lost her 20-year battle with breast cancer in 2003.

In Honor: Diana Gambino, of Macomb, breast cancer survivor

Diana Gambino is a teacher who enjoys getting her students in the Utica School District excited about learning. Never did she think one of her own life lessons would end up educating a community about breast cancer prevention and survivorship. In Sept. 2015, Gambino was taking a shower and noticed there was a change in her breast. She was in her early 30’s so she had not yet started having mammograms and had no history of breast cancer in her family. Gambino thought something wasn’t quite right so she made an appointment with her internist. She had a mammogram and then scheduled a biopsy. She never expected to hear that she had stage 3 breast cancer. She took some time to process this devastating news then started aggressively researching medical oncologists. She knew after meeting Dr. Lawrence Flaherty, medical oncologist at Karmanos Cancer institute, he was the physician she wanted to care for her. She also worked closely with Dr. Pamela Johnson, a breast cancer surgeon at Karmanos. Over a period of several months, Gambino had two separate mastectomies, chemotherapy and radiation, and also underwent reconstruction. She attributes her treatment success to the care and expertise of her Karmanos physicians and her medical team, family and friends, fellow teachers and her students and their parents who sent special notes, cards and drawings to lift her spirits and let her know that she wasn’t alone. Gambino made a conscious decision not to be silent about her disease. She felt if telling her story can educate others and raise awareness about this disease, then it’s worth it. And, that’s exactly what she has done. Gambino was asked to share her compelling story with print and broadcast media, including WDIV Local 4’s coverage of the Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure this past May. She also did interviews with FOX Sports Detroit and CBS Radio, just to name a few, as part of Karmanos’ partnership with the Detroit Tigers Pink Out the Park event. She even got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award. Courage comes in many forms and is shown daily as people face cancer. From those that may quietly go through their treatment process to others that choose to share their experiences, each individual is courageous and has the ability to teach, inspire and help others in countless ways.” – Diana Gambino



In Memory: Dawn Spencer, formerly of Southfield, founder of AugMe Foundation International. Accepting the award in her mother’s memory was Brooke Spencer, M.D.

Dawn Spencer was a remarkable woman who graced this earth for 55 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years before her passing in 2010. In those eight years, she was an inspiration to many and created the AugMe Foundation International to help other breast cancer survivors. She was born and raised in Cleveland, attended Ohio State University, and later she and her husband became the proud parents of a son and daughter. She and her family moved to Detroit, where Spencer pursued a successful career in media, marketing, advertising and sales. After 27 years of marriage, she became single and was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was then, she wrote, that she realized her purpose in life and began living a totally different and meaningful existence. She surrounded herself with a network of loving and giving family and friends. After a right breast mastectomy with wide margins, she was disappointed she was unable to have reconstructive surgery. She was given a prescription for a custom prosthesis. Luckily, her insurance paid the $4,000 expense. She realized others in similar situations weren’t as fortunate to have this expense covered and would have to settle for something less desirable. At that time, custom prostheses were not covered by Medicare. That became the genesis of the AugMe Foundation International, which Spencer created in 2009. Through the Foundation, Spencer made it her mission to raise and administer funds for purchasing and distributing breast prostheses to breast cancer survivors, while fighting cancer herself! Today, the AugMe Foundation continues to be vitally important to breast cancer survivors. AugMe focuses its efforts on supporting survivorship by providing wigs and custom compression sleeves, items that can be out of reach for those with limited financial means or health insurance. Custom compression sleeves are a necessity for breast cancer survivors with lymphedema, a potential side effect of surgery, where lymph fluid builds up in tissues and causes swelling. Spencer’s rich legacy of strength, love and a determination to provide breast cancer survivors in need with better options, lives on. She left an indelible mark on this world. Her daughter Brooke Spencer, M.D., who became a radiation oncologist, serves as executive director of AugMe.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this award on behalf of Dawn Spencer, founder of AugMe Foundation International. Dawn gained authentic power and purpose through her experience with cancer which she used to help inspire others. Dawn made her transition seven years ago, however her legacy lives on through AugMe’s continued efforts to support breast cancer survivors and families.” – Brooke Sampson, M.D.

MAUREEN KEENAN MELDRUM HOPE AWARD

For unprecedented commitment, compassion and demonstrated leadership that engages, supports and inspires others in the fight to end breast cancer.

Testimony Sings, from metro Detroit

For years, Testimony Sings has used their voices to spread love throughout metro Detroit. Angela Bostic, Chandra Lewis, Keisha Lanae, Lori Waddles and Lori Wesby met as members of Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield and joined together as a choir of faith and immeasurable talent. They sing at church and community events around metro Detroit, where they are widely recognized for their inspiring and incomparable gospel music. The group has given their hearts and voices to the Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure for many years, lifting the spirits of thousands at the annual Race and making special moments for honorees at other Komen Detroit events. During the Race Opening Ceremony, they are joined in song by hundreds of breast cancer survivors — an inspirational moment for everyone. Testimony is also there at the end of the Race, thanking everyone with their energetic and uplifting rendition of “Brighter Day.” The spirit they bring to a room is infectious. And when these ladies sing, hearts are lifted and hope abounds.

“We came together at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield, Michigan more than 10 years ago and have been on a mission to spread the love and good news of a Great God and to touch lives and hearts — one person, one community at a time. We have been blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the City of Detroit and around the state. We want to leave everyone feeling a little better than they were after hearing us and give them hope to press on!” – Testimony Sings

LEADERSHIP AWARDS

For helping to bring about a society that encourages people to speak out about their illness, educate others about cancer and increase funding for cancer research.

Individual: Vernice Davis Anthony, RN, MPH, of West Bloomfield

Vernice Davis Anthony spent her entire career helping people. As a leader in public health for more than 50 years, she has touched and helped save many lives across metro Detroit and beyond. She has worked to help inform patients to help them gain access to better health care. Throughout her career, she has be an advocate for cancer prevention and early detection through community programs and outreach; pushed for the development of health centers for early detection; and helped to create tougher standards for mammography centers. She was previously the health officer of the Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Promotion; director of the Greater Detroit Area Health Council; director of the Michigan Department of Public Health; and senior vice president of community health at St. John Providence Health System. Additionally, she was the honorary chair of the Sisters Network Incorporated 15th National African American Breast Cancer Conference held in Detroit. Anthony is a member of the Sisters Network Inc. Greater Metro Detroit Chapter. She has also been vocal about her own breast cancer diagnosis and journey.

“After 50 decades of serving this community and now living with cancer myself, I more than appreciate the honor of receiving this award. I know from personal experience the value of the work of cancer prevention, treatment and cure, and am glad that I have been able to provide service and leadership in my various positions and community work. I sincerely thank the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the other awardees for their compassion and commitment to saving so many lives.” – Vernice Davis Anthony, RN, MPH

Organization: Komen Tissue Bank at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center led by Anna Maria Storniolo, M.D., co-founder and executive director; and professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University Simon Cancer Center

When it comes to supporting worthwhile causes that impact communities for the better, women are often the first to step up and make a difference. Just ask Dr. Anna Maria Storniolo, professor of Clinical Medicine, and co-founder and executive director of the Komen Tissue Bank at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. Dr. Storniolo had an idea more than 10 years ago to create a tissue bank that would collect healthy breast tissue from volunteer donors, as well as blood samples and health history, to help conduct comparative research. Scientists had plenty of diseased breast tissue for research but, in order to really move the needle on breast cancer research, they needed to have a better understanding of how healthy breast tissue changes at different stages of a woman’s life, and from women of various cultural backgrounds. Studying normal tissue cells in women of different ethnic backgrounds and at different ages can show distinct differences or, in some cases, similarities, that can open the door to new discoveries and help in the development of targeted therapies. It can also help uncover insights as to why some women get breast cancer and others do not, and why some minority women get more advanced disease. There were no other tissue banks in the world collecting healthy breast tissue, so access to healthy tissue for breast cancer research purposes was very limited. Thanks to the determination of Dr. Storniolo, a patient advocate, and her dedicated team, and with the support of Indiana University, with major funding from Susan G. Komen, the Komen Tissue Bank at IU Simon Cancer Center launched in 2007. The tissue bank is the only normal breast tissue bio-repository of its kind in the world. Now, scientists across the globe have the tissue bank as a critical resource. Since 2007, the Bank has collected healthy breast tissue specimens from more than 5,000 women, and more than 10,000 have donated DNA and blood samples. The tissue bank has held 35 collection events around the country, including an event held at the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Sept. 2016. More than 189 women from metro Detroit – women of diverse cultural backgrounds and ages – came to Karmanos to donate their healthy breast tissue for the Komen Tissue Bank. Dr. Storniolo and her team were also there for the all-day collection event, witnessing the enthusiasm and spirit of Detroiters who generously donated part of themselves to help end breast cancer.

“I accept this award on behalf of all of the staff of the Komen Tissue Bank. We are frankly stunned and humbled to receive this honor from Karmanos, especially because we are from outside your community. The real Heroes of Cancer are the tissue donors who so willingly gave of themselves to help eradicate the scourge of breast cancer. Thank you so very much.” – Anna Maria Storniolo, M.D.

MEDIA AWARDS

Recognizing outstanding media work that communicates important messages about cancer awareness.

Individual: Rochelle Riley, of Detroit, columnist, Detroit Free Press

An award-winning journalist known for her compelling commentaries around issues that impact us, Rochelle Riley, columnist at the Detroit Free Press, is a voice for many. She makes us think beyond what we thought we knew, starting a conversation and breaking down barriers to help make our community safer, stronger and healthier, and a place where we want to live, work and raise our families. Earlier this year, Riley featured the Detroit ROCS study in her column. Detroit ROCS, which stands for Detroit Research on Cancer Survivors, launched by Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University School of Medicine, is the nation’s largest study of African American cancer survivors. The study focuses on the four most common cancers – lung, breast, prostate and colorectal. Each is marked by poorer survival rates among African Americans than whites. Karmanos wants to better understand the major factors contributing to health disparities in order to improve survivorship outcomes among African Americans. As well as recruiting cancer survivors, the study is including family members to understand how a cancer diagnosis affects the mental, physical and financial health of those providing care. Riley spent weeks gathering information and doing interviews to highlight this important study. Her column titled “Fighting cancer with black survivors – Unprecedented $9 million study to recruit metro Detroiters to help,” appeared on the front page of the Sunday newspaper on March 12.

Her informative column encouraged African Americans from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties – home to 71 percent of Michigan’s African American population – to participate in the study. As of today, the Detroit ROCS study has recruited 615 African American survivors from metro Detroit and nearly half of those survivors have referred a caregiver. Riley’s column helped make this possible. Riley joined the Detroit Free Press in 2000 after working at The Washington Post, The Dallas Morning News and The Courier Journal, in Louisville Kentucky. She has been honored with numerous awards including a Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting in 2009, a National Headliner Award, a National Scripps Howard Award, Associated Press-Managing Editors and Michigan Press Association, just to name a few. Most recently, she received the 2017 Pulliam Editorial Fellowship from the Society of Professional Journalists. Riley has authored, “The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact on Slavery,” and she now hosts a weekday radio talk show on 910AM WFDF.

“The real heroes in the fight against cancer are the patients who fight. But I’m humbled and excited to be recognized as I stand with them. And I encourage everyone, wherever you are, to stand with them, too.” – Rochelle Riley

Organization: HOUR Media, located in Troy

For the past 15 years HOUR Media – especially Hour Detroit and DBusiness magazines – have partnered with Karmanos Cancer Institute to support its signature fundraising events, Karmanos’ Annual Dinner and Partners Events, as well as share important health awareness information with its 423,000 readers. Whether it be offering calendar listings in magazines and its websites, e-blasts and newsletters to another 17,000 readers, or sending one or more of its talented photographers to capture each event, Hour Media has consistently supported Karmanos Cancer Institute’s mission to provide exceptional care to cancer patients as well as communicate the importance of supporting cancer research to help advance new treatments. For several years, Hour Media has also supported the Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, locally presented by Karmanos for the past 26 years. Most recently, Hour Detroit featured a story highlighting innovative research underway at Karmanos in the lab of Dr. Wei-Zen Wei. The story explained the years it takes to move laboratory science to the clinic starting with clinical trials. Those clinical trials are critical for the advancement of new targeted therapies for different types of cancer, benefitting cancer patients worldwide. Accepting the award was Hour Media’s Director of Marketing and Events, Lauren Mohon.

“Hour Media is incredibly honored to receive the 2017 Heroes of Cancer Award and be able to help raise awareness for Karmanos’ continuous fight against cancer.” – Lauren Mohon

PHILANTHROPY AWARD

Honoring an individual and/or organization that has dedicated resources and talents to benefit the cause of cancer.

Jeffrey and Beth Davidson, of Royal Oak

Leah A. Davidson was someone who wanted to give back to people in healing ways. Though she passed away from leukemia in 2011, her legacy of love and care lives on in the Leah A. Davidson Healing Arts Program at Karmanos’ Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills. Leah Davidson helped develop the program, which includes meditation, Reiki, massage, yoga, tai chi and art, music and pet therapy. Keeping her legacy alive is husband and wife Jeffrey and Beth Davidson. They were presented the 2017 Philanthropy Award in recognition of the establishment and commitment to furthering the Leah A. Davidson Healing Arts program’s legacy that supports more than 1,000 cancer patients annually with supplemental support. Kathleen Hardy, MSW, oncology social worker at Karmanos Farmington Hills, notes that Jeff Davidson, husband of the late Leah, and Beth Davidson have taken a strong leadership role in making sure that the Healing Arts program will continue in perpetuity. Hardy says they care deeply that so many families touched by cancer in our community will benefit from this program made available at no cost.

“Beth and I are so pleased to accept this award and we are very proud to support the Leah A. Davidson Healing Arts Program at Karmanos. We are happy that art, music and pet therapy have been added to the services already provided (massage, meditation, Reiki and yoga). Leah would have been proud to know that over 1,000 patients annually are helped through this program that she worked to develop. Beth and I are deeply grateful to Kathleen Hardy for her hard work and dedication to her clients, to us and to this program.” – Jeffrey Davidson

DR. MICHAEL J. BRENNAN SCIENTIFIC DISTINCTION AWARD

For demonstrated leadership in basic or clinical cancer research. The award was presented by Wei-Zen Wei, Ph.D., the Herrick Chair of Cancer Research at Karmanos Cancer Institute and professor, department of Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Anthony Shields, M.D. Ph.D., of Franklin, associate center director, Clinical Sciences, Karmanos Cancer Institute and professor, Department of Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine

Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D., is among the elite group of cancer specialists at Karmanos Cancer Institute who generate ground-breaking work that translates into improved ways of detecting cancer so that effective therapies can be given to fight the disease. Dr. Shields is being recognized with the Dr. Michael J. Brennan Scientific Distinction Award for his leadership in developing positron emission tomography (PET) imaging technology, specifically a radioactive drug known as a tracer, to monitor changes in tumor tissue. A PET scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how tissues and organs are functioning and is particularly useful in revealing or evaluating conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and brain disorders. Dr. Shields developed a special tracer, known as FLT, in 1998, to detect dividing cells. Since then, FLT has been used in studies around the world to measure and study tumor proliferation. Dr. Shields is respected by his peers and recognized as a distinguished leader in PET imaging and PET tracer studies. His development of novel PET tracers to measure tumor metabolic activities is listed in the History of Research Achievement at Karmanos Cancer Institute, with broad impact on cancer diagnosis and therapy.

“I am very honored to receive the Heroes of Cancer Michael J. Brennan Scientific Distinction Award for the work that my colleagues and I have been doing to develop new ways to image and treat cancer. As always, we are inspired by our patients to improve our understanding of cancer and to find better treatments.” – Dr. Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D.

DR. GLORIA HEPPNER INNOVATIVE SCIENCE AWARD

Honoring an individual and/or organization that has proven success with innovative initiatives that help advance cancer research. This inaugural award was presented to Gloria Heppner, Ph.D., by Wei-Zen Wei, Ph.D., the Herrick Chair of Cancer Research at Karmanos Cancer Institute and professor, department of Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Gloria Heppner, Ph.D., of Grosse Pointe, retired associate vice president, Division of Research, Wayne State University

Gloria Heppner, Ph.D., is a trailblazer in cancer research. Scientists around the world still refer to her work to advance the understanding and treatment of cancer. Last year, she was recognized by Cancer Research, the official journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, for publishing one of the 48 most influential scientific articles in the 75-year history of the journal. In this article, she revealed the heterogeneous nature of cancer that sets the foundation of today’s treatment strategies. Dr. Heppner began her career in the 1960’s. She earned her undergraduate, graduate and PH.D. degrees from the University of California Berkley; did post-op research at the University of Washington in Seattle; and was associate professor of pathology at Brown University before moving to Detroit in 1979. Dr. Heppner was then hired as the chair of Immunology and later became scientific director, as well as professor of the Michigan Cancer Foundation, now known as Karmanos Cancer Institute. After several decades of incredibly innovative research, Dr. Heppner led research for Wayne State University by serving as the Associate Vice President for Research until her retirement last year. Dr. Heppner also mentored many junior scientists to become leaders in cancer research. Karmanos’ president and CEO Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., said, “Dr. Heppner has made an indelible mark on cancer research and we are fortunate to have her contributions, which have shaped what we know today about tumor biology, diagnosis and treatment. She exemplifies the research excellence for which the Michigan Cancer Foundation was known and the legacy Karmanos Cancer Institute carries on today and into the future.”

“What an extraordinary honor. The Karmanos Cancer Institute, and before that the Michigan Cancer Foundation, are known world-wide for innovation and quality. This has always been a team effort.” – Gloria Heppner, Ph.D.

RIBBON CHAMPION AWARD

An individual and/or group who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to improve education, screening and treatment of a certain type of cancer to encourage prevention while increasing survivorship and advocating to advance cancer research.

Prostate Cancer Advocacy Program, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit. Accepting the award will be Elisabeth Heath, M.D. FACP, of Bloomfield Hills; and Isaac Powell, M.D., of Detroit.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among males in the United States. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer within their lifetime. African-American men have a nearly two-fold higher mortality rate compared to Caucasian men. African-American men often present with higher PSA levels and more advanced disease. The reason for this disparity is not well understood. So, how do you help raise awareness of the importance of prostate cancer screening among men who are often hesitant to go to the doctor or even start the conversation about their health? That’s been a mission of Karmanos Cancer Institute prostate cancer experts Dr. Elisabeth Heath and Dr. Isaac Powell for many years. Their commitment and determination to encourage men to be more proactive about their health helped fuel the creation of what would become one of the model advocacy programs in the nation. The Karmanos Prostate Cancer Advocacy Program – also referred to as PCAP – was created in 2009 and is led by Dr. Heath. Advocates are prostate cancer survivors and caregivers who volunteer their time to further strengthen Karmanos’ community-based education and outreach efforts, especially among African American men and their families. They talk about the risk of prostate cancer, stressing the importance of seeing a healthcare provider annually to help prevent the disease or detect it early when it’s most treatable. There are 10 advocates who have gone through extensive training to help educate the public. Advocates also work with Karmanos and Wayne State scientists to gain a better understanding of prostate cancer research and the elements needed for the grant process; and attend meetings with government officials to help encourage prostate cancer legislation. Recently, cancer experts from across the country gathered for a national prostate cancer summit hosted by Karmanos and witnessed first-hand the breadth and depth of PCAP and the engagement of its prostate cancer advocates.

“I am extremely honored to receive this award. It is a true privilege to work with our outstanding cancer advocates and I look forward to meaningful contributions in the future.” – Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP

“I am extremely honored to receive the Heroes of Cancer award for my many years at Karmanos Cancer Institute educating the community in collaboration with prostate cancer survivors as advocates as they shared their experience with this potentially lethal disease.” – Isaac Powell, M.D.

