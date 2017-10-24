Karoliina Partanen appointed Senior Vice President, Communications and Identity and Eeva Salmenpohja Vice President, Public Affairs under the President and CEO at Kesko

Karoliina Partanen, M.Sc. (Soc.), (40), has been appointed Senior Vice President, Communications and Identity at Kesko Group as of 1 November 2017. Partanen has previously worked as Kesko’s grocery trade division’s Vice President of Communications and a member of the Management Board. Before joining Kesko, Partanen held various executive positions in global communications, marketing and brand management at Metso Corporation, and worked for the management consultancy Pohjoisranta Burson-Marsteller as Senior Advisor.

Eeva Salmenpohja, M.Sc. (Soc.), (38), has been appointed Vice President, Public Affairs at Kesko Group as of 1 November 2017. Salmenpohja joined Kesko on 1 February 2017, having previously worked as Special Adviser for the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services and in various labour and education policy expert positions at Akava and the Finnish Association of Business School Graduates.

Both Partanen and Salmenpohja will report to President and CEO Mikko Helander.

“These appointments reflect the efforts by K Group and Kesko to engage in more active and interactive communications and management of stakeholder relations and K Group’s role as an active member of society. I am happy to have Karoliina Partanen and Eeva Salmenpohja join my core team. Their experience and background represent the kind of expertise the transforming K Group will need in the multifaceted communications landscape of the future,” says Mikko Helander, President and CEO.

