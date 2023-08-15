AI-Enhanced Art Available Exclusively to Kartoon Studios’ Shareholders of Record on June 26, 2023, the Company’s First Day Trading on the NYSE American

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) announces its will provide an exclusive piece of AI-enhanced, digital art featuring characters from its library of animated content, to its shareholders of record on June 26, 2023, the Company’s first day trading on the NYSE under its new ticker “TOON”.

Formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc., the company changed its name to Kartoon Studios, when transitioning to the NYSE. Commemorating the milestone event and the numerous shareholders that were present to support the company, Kartoon Studios has created an exclusive piece of digital art featuring characters from its popular animated programming, including Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, co-created by and starring Warren Buffett; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal; Llama Llama for Netflix, starring Jennifer Garner; and Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; and Rainbow Rangers.

All shareholders of record on June 26, 2023, may request the digital download. Each piece of art will be annotated with a limited-edition number. To request the digital download, send an email request to CommemorativeCertificate@KartoonStudios.com.

As the Company builds its assets of timeless and positive animated IP for children, it wishes to show its appreciation to shareholders during this transition into its next phase of growth, trading on NYSE. Kartoon Studios is offering a digital piece of collectible artwork featuring its most popular characters in a format that showcases the Company’s commitment to creating high-quality, cutting-edge entertainment for the global marketplace.

The certificate is for commemorative purposes only and has no cash value.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!, and a broad distribution platform, Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

The company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, Toon Media Group, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with full penetration of the U.S. television market and international expansion underway with launches in key markets around the world, including Germany, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa & Sub-Sahara Africa and more. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android Mobile, Android TVWeb, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and YouTube. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

