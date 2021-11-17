Kashima Inu Team Announces that Kashima Tokens ($KASH) Will Be Listed on Pancakeswap

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kashima Inu team has announced that the Kashima tokens ($KASH) will be listed on Pancakeswap on November 20. This listing would give investors a platform to buy and sell $KASH tokens.

$KASHIMA INU is the first 100% community-owned decentralized virtual NFT project. Listing on Pancakeswap exchange as well as many other plans according to the project pipeline will help to solidify Kashima’s position in the fast-growing Defi sector. It will position the team, and investors, to maximize the increased mainstream adoption of DeFi options (and the attendant accelerated migration of funds and clients from centralized finance to DeFi)

The utility token of the ecosystem is the Kashima Inu token which is powered by Binance Blockchain. It is also the governance token of the Kashima Inu ecosystem. Holders of the token can determine the direction of the ecosystem as it gives them voting rights. This model decentralizes power, putting the power within the community.

There is a total supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 Kashima Tokens. Of these number, 55% has been burned while 45% of Tokens are left in circulation. Kashima is based on fair tokenomics and launch, with no presale, no developer tokens, and no dev tax. There is also a 3% redistribution to all holders.

Subsequently, the team has plans for a CEX listing, Kash Swap, Kash Art (NFT Marketplace), Kash Fi (De-Fi Wallet), Kash NFT Based Games, and major exchange listings.

Once launched Kashima Swap will be the official decentralized exchange (DEX) of the community. Holders will be able to swap independently among each other any BP20 token for another one. The exchange is powered by Pancakeswap, the safest and most trusted DEX in the world. Also, it will form the foundation upon which many of Kashima’s ongoing community development efforts will build additional features and functionality exclusive to Kashima holders.

Aside from the DEX platform, the Kashima Inu marketplace will enable participants to manage and exchange NFTs, priced in $Kashima. Users will be able to buy, sell, and exchange NFTs easily on this platform.

