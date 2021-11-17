Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kashima Inu Team Announces that Kashima Tokens ($KASH) Will Be Listed on Pancakeswap

Kashima Inu Team Announces that Kashima Tokens ($KASH) Will Be Listed on Pancakeswap

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kashima Inu team has announced that the Kashima tokens ($KASH) will be listed on Pancakeswap on November 20. This listing would give investors a platform to buy and sell $KASH tokens.

$KASHIMA INU is the first 100% community-owned decentralized virtual NFT project. Listing on Pancakeswap exchange as well as many other plans according to the project pipeline will help to solidify Kashima’s position in the fast-growing Defi sector. It will position the team, and investors, to maximize the increased mainstream adoption of DeFi options (and the attendant accelerated migration of funds and clients from centralized finance to DeFi)

The utility token of the ecosystem is the Kashima Inu token which is powered by Binance Blockchain. It is also the governance token of the Kashima Inu ecosystem. Holders of the token can determine the direction of the ecosystem as it gives them voting rights. This model decentralizes power, putting the power within the community.

There is a total supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 Kashima Tokens. Of these number, 55% has been burned while 45% of Tokens are left in circulation. Kashima is based on fair tokenomics and launch, with no presale, no developer tokens, and no dev tax. There is also a 3% redistribution to all holders.

Subsequently, the team has plans for a CEX listing, Kash Swap, Kash Art (NFT Marketplace), Kash Fi (De-Fi Wallet), Kash NFT Based Games, and major exchange listings.

Once launched Kashima Swap will be the official decentralized exchange (DEX) of the community. Holders will be able to swap independently among each other any BP20 token for another one. The exchange is powered by Pancakeswap, the safest and most trusted DEX in the world. Also, it will form the foundation upon which many of Kashima’s ongoing community development efforts will build additional features and functionality exclusive to Kashima holders.

Aside from the DEX platform, the Kashima Inu marketplace will enable participants to manage and exchange NFTs, priced in $Kashima. Users will be able to buy, sell, and exchange NFTs easily on this platform.

More information about the project can be obtained on the website https://kashima.io

Social Links

Twitter: @kashima_inu

Telegram: t.me/kashima_inu

Media Contact

Brand: Kashima Inu

Contact: Rosalie Peralta

E-mail: info@kashima.io

Website: https://kashima.io/

SOURCE: Kashima Inu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.