Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Independence Holding Co. (IHC) Privatization Agreement and Encourages IHC Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Independence Holding Co. (IHC) Privatization Agreement and Encourages IHC Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) (“IHC”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On November 9, 2021, IHC announced that it had agreed be acquired by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the proposed privatization agreement, IHC shareholders are expected to receive $57.00 per share in cash for their IHC shares. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of IHC’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether IHC’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to IHC’s stockholders by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize the buyout price for investors. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by Perella Weinberg Partners LP, IHC’s financial advisor.

IHC shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/independence-holding-company-ihc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 258 – 1585
www.kaskelalaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.