Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Loral Space & Communications Inc. (“Loral”) (NASDAQ: LORL) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

Recently, Loral announced that it had entered into an agreement with Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP Investments”) and Telesat Canada (“Telesat”) to combine Loral and Telesat into a new Canadian public company (“New Telesat”). Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Loral stockholders will become stockholders of New Telesat.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether Loral’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

Loral stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/loral/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

[email protected]

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.