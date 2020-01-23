Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) on Behalf of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether WPX’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether WPX stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

WPX stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/wpx-energy-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT: