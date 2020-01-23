Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) on Behalf of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether WPX’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether WPX stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.
WPX stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/wpx-energy-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Rastegar Property Company Acquires Two W. Live Oak Street Properties - January 23, 2020
- World’s Largest Law Firms Entrust Accellion With Their Most Sensitive Content - January 23, 2020
- SR Instruments Renews Exclusivity with Microban International for Antimicrobial Product Protection on SR Scales - January 23, 2020