PHILADELPHIA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) (“Qualtrics”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

Since March 2022, shares of Qualtrics’ common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $29.00 per share to a current trading price of below $18.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over $11.00 per share, or 38% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the decline in Qualtrics’ stock price may be attributable to the prior issuance of false and/or misleading statements and/or the failure to disclose material information to Qualtrics investors, in violation of the securities laws.

Qualtrics shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/qualtrics/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

