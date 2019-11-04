Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Aytu BioScience, Inc. – AYTU

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Aytu BioScience, Inc. (“Aytu”) (NASDAQ: AYTU) on behalf of the company’s stockholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether Aytu’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.
Aytu stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/aytu-bioscience-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]
