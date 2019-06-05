Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Isramco, Inc. (“Isramco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRL) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders. 

On May 20, 2019, Isramco announced that it had entered into a “going private” transaction with Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (“Naphtha”), through which Isramco stockholders will receive $121.40 per share in cash for their Isramco shares.  Notably, Isramco’s Chairman and Co-CEO, “who through various entities controls Naphtha, beneficially owns approximately 73.0% of the outstanding common stock of Isramco.”

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating: (i) whether $121.40 per share represents adequate consideration for the Company’s shares; (ii) whether the Company’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the transaction with Naphtha; and (iii) whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the transaction with Naphtha.

Isramco stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/isramco/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.    

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.