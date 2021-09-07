Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – SC

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“Santander Consumer”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On August 24, 2021, Santander Consumer announced that it would be taken private by its majority stockholder, Santander Holdings USA. According to the announcement, Santander Consumer stockholders are expected to receive $41.50 per share in cash for their SC shares. Following this transaction, shares of Santander Consumer’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $41.50 per share provides SC shareholders with adequate consideration for their shares, and whether Santander Consumer’s directors breached their fiduciary duties to SC shareholders in connection with the privatization transaction.

Santander Consumer stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/santander-consumer/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

