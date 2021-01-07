Kaspien and Levin Consulting Announce Partnership to Provide Omnichannel Solutions for Consumer Technology Brands

Together, Kaspien and Levin Consulting provide consumer technology brands a full spectrum of services for both traditional retail and ecommerce.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) and Levin Consulting today announced a new partnership focused on providing consumer brands with industry-leading omni-channel strategy and services for both online marketplaces like Amazon and traditional retailers.

Kaspien is the leading ecommerce software and services provider for emerging and billion-dollar brands. With over 12 years of experience serving over 4,000 brands on Amazon, Walmart, and other major online marketplaces, Kaspien’s robust platform provides industry-leading services for digital marketing, inventory and supply chain management, brand protection, and more.

Levin Consulting has spent the past 33 years servicing consumer technology brands in the retail sector. Their focus has been on developing and executing strategies for profitable and scalable growth. Having worked with emerging technologies to Fortune 100 giants, the scope includes: channel, product and geographical expansion, as well as brand licensing and acquisition.

Together, Kaspien and Levin Consulting offer an unparalleled array of services and expertise in ecommerce and traditional retail for consumer technology brands.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Levin Consulting,” said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Kaspien. “For years, many brands looked at ecommerce and brick-and-mortar as siloed units of their business. Today, especially after the coronavirus forced more brands online, we’re seeing wider recognition that, no, the two are not siloed; what occurs in one channel directly affects the other. By partnering with Levin, we’re empowering consumer brands to take complete control of both channels through a single partnership.”

“We are excited to be working with Kaspien,” said Ed Anderson, President of Levin Consulting. “It allows us to tap into their expertise and menu of services to accelerate our clients’ growth online. As we have seen during the past year, ecommerce growth has surpassed traditional retail and will continue its momentum into 2021. Consumer buying behavior has changed and with it, and our clients need to adapt their channel strategies. Partnering with Kaspien enables Levin Consulting to provide turnkey ecommerce launch solutions and to leverage their tools as part of our comprehensive omnichannel strategies.”

In practice, Kaspien and Levin will service each other’s clients, Kaspien providing Amazon and ecommerce expertise for Levin’s clients and Levin providing industry leading channel strategy for Kaspien’s clients.

“We’re excited to strengthen our value proposition by further developing our expertise in key categories, one of which is Electronics.” said Chopra.

The two companies are co-hosting a webinar on January 19th about the opportunities and challenges facing Electronics brands in 2021. Interested parties may register here.

About Kaspien

Kaspien is a leading ecommerce growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, the Spokane-based company has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, Buck Knives, and ZippyPaws. Kaspien secured $30.2 million in funding in 2020. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

About Levin Consulting

Levin Consulting is a global channel consulting company that specializes in profitable and scalable growth in the consumer space. Since 1988, Levin has worked with emerging technologies as well as Fortune 100 companies to develop and execute profitable and scalable growth strategies. Levin’s markets include North America, Western Europe, and parts of Asia. Their industry relationships and understanding of the consumer channel are unparalleled in the industry. For more information, visit levinconsulting.com.