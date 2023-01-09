Tien Anh Nguyen – Katalon CFO Tien Anh Nguyen – Katalon CFO

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Katalon, the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive quality management platform, today announced the appointment of Tien Anh Nguyen as Chief Financial Officer. Nguyen brings comprehensive executive leadership and financial strategy experience to Katalon, successfully scaling up software companies and developing go-to-market and product strategies for venture capital portfolio companies.

Nguyen served as Chief Business Officer at UserTesting Inc., a global cloud software provider helping companies gain human insights to transform their digital customer experience, where he was part of the IPO team while leading long-term growth initiatives. Prior to that, he was the company’s Chief Financial Officer, leading its finance, accounting, and technology operations team for over five years, and overseeing a period of rapid growth and global expansion. Before UserTesting, Nguyen was an enterprise SaaS investor, working with a variety of fast-growing technology companies in the portfolio of OpenView Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm. Through his work with software companies, including industry leaders such as Datadog, Workfront and Instructure, Nguyen gained extensive experience with the operational and strategic challenges associated with growth.

“Tien Anh brings a range of leadership and financial knowledge, growing multiple software companies and improving their customers’ digital experiences,” said Katalon CEO Vu Lam. “He will play a key role in growing Katalon as quality testing becomes an essential catalyst for company growth. In 2023, AI will play an ever-increasing role in improving software quality, and Tien Anh’s background will give Katalon significant advantages in our strategy and execution to capitalize on these market opportunities.”

“I am very excited to join Katalon in its mission to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently,” said Nguyen. “Katalon has been a key leader in innovative testing technologies, and I look forward to building on Katalon’s business momentum generated from the launch of the Katalon Platform last year. By developing long-term relationships with Katalon customers, I expect to empower them to face the challenge of getting their products to market quickly by maximizing the talent and efforts of developers and testers.”

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team’s architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int’l: +972-54-949-6526

