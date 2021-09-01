Katapult Pledges Financial Support and Relief Efforts In Wake Of Hurricane Ida

Breaking News
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Katapult, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced its plans to assist its customers and the communities directly affected by Hurricane Ida.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, retail partners, and the communities that have been devastated by this storm,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “Our team at Katapult is working quickly to facilitate support and provide relief to those who need it so they can focus on what’s most important, their safety.”

As part of its plan to provide assistance to the surrounding communities, Katapult is taking the following actions:

  • Donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi. The donation will help evacuation shelters in providing services and supplies to those who have been affected.
  • Extending hardship support to its customers in impacted areas via temporary payment reductions on regular lease payments. Any active Katapult customer can reach the customer support team 24/7 to communicate their hardship and receive assistance with payment reductions.

In addition, Katapult is reaching out to its customers and retail partners located in the directly affected area to see how they can further support them during this difficult time. Katapult remains committed to assisting its customers, retail partners, and communities as they recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Katapult’s customer support team can be reached by calling 1-833- KATAPULT (528-2785) or by taking advantage of 24/7 live chat at https://go.katapult.com/chat.

About Katapult
Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult’s consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult partners with hundreds of retailers across the United States and millions of approved consumers to create new opportunities for point-of-sale transactions. To keep up with recent announcements, visit Katapult’s News page. To learn more about Katapult, click here.

Contacts
Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
[email protected]

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
[email protected]

