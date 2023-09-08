PLANO, Texas, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, announced that Orlando Zayas, CEO, and Nancy Walsh, CFO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Orlando Zayas and Nancy Walsh will host a presentation and Q&A session at 11:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://ir.katapultholdings.com/).

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile app featuring Katapult PayTM, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

Contact

Jennifer Kull

VP of Investor Relations

ir@katapult.com