Dr. Kate Biberdorf and her guests guide us through the great unknown

Seeking a Scientist Science Fiction Meets Reality

KANSAS CITY Mo., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KCUR, Kansas City’s public radio station, premiered a new podcast, Seeking A Scientist, where science fiction meets reality with host Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist. Through KCUR Studios, Seeking A Scientist taps real scientists and their research to tackle timely topics like fungus zombies, trash islands and feeling young forever.

With more than 2.9 million likes on TikTok, Kate the Chemist knows how to celebrate science with the masses. On Seeking A Scientist, she and her expert guests analyze how instances of climate change, disease and depleting resources could shape a different future. But it’s not all doom and gloom.

Seeking A Scientist also ponders deep hypothetical questions about a world on the precipice. The podcast explores how certain actions we take now could lead to different outcomes and solutions down the road.

“I’ve always been a champion of science, and Seeking A Scientist goes straight to the source,” said Biberdorf. “We call on rockstar experts to expand on their research and share real insights that explain life’s biggest questions. It’s time to fangirl over the facts, and give scientists the standing ovation they deserve!”

Seeking A Scientist is made possible with support from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. The first episode, Halting Aging, debuted today. In this episode, Kate explores the answer to the question, “Could we slow down, stop, or even reverse aging?” The series premiere features renowned experts Dr. Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, executive director and chief scientific officer at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Dr. Nir Barzilai, director of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Dr. David Sinclair, a genetics professor at Harvard and author of the book Lifespan: Why We Age and Why We Don’t Have To.

“Seeking A Scientist is a podcast that demystifies science. In each episode, Dr. Biberdorf and her guests answer the question ‘What if?’” said Sarah Morris, general manager of KCUR. “We’re proud to partner with leading researchers right here in the Heartland, and celebrate diverse minds and talents from across the globe. Kate the Chemist and the Stowers Institute cultivate an impressive synergy of expertise and edutainment we’re ecstatic to share with our listeners in Kansas City and beyond,” added Morris.

Dr. Kate Biberdorf is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas. Through her theatrical and hands-on approach to teaching, Dr. Biberdorf breaks down the image of the stereotypical scientist, while reaching students and adults who might otherwise be intimidated by science. She’s been profiled in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and appeared on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBC Nightly News, The Rachael Ray Show, Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

Seeking A Scientist is available where you listen to podcasts, and on SeekingAScientist.org.

###

About KCUR

KCUR 89.3, Kansas City’s NPR member station, first broadcast in 1957. A charter member of NPR, KCUR holds itself to the highest journalistic standards in service to the citizens of Kansas, Missouri, the broader Midwest, and the nation. KCUR Studios produces the station’s on-demand content. Regular podcasts include the daily news podcast Kansas City Today and monthly podcast A People’s History of Kansas City. They also produce limited series like the investigative podcast Overlooked, food history podcast Hungry for MO, and most recently Seeking A Scientist. For more information on Seeking A Scientist follow the show on Instagram and Twitter. Keep up with Kate The Chemist on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Stowers Institute

Founded in 1994 through the generosity of Jim Stowers, founder of American Century Investments, and his wife, Virginia, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a non-profit, biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute consists of 17 independent research programs. Of the approximately 500 members, over 370 are scientific staff that include principal investigators, technology center directors, postdoctoral scientists, graduate students, and technical support staff. Learn more about the Institute at www.stowers.org.

Attachment

Seeking a Scientist

CONTACT: Natalie Dupin KCUR 8168428111 ndupin@trozzolo.com