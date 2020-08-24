Kathleen Ziegler Joins CopperPoint as Senior Vice President, Operations

Breaking News
PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced Kathleen Ziegler has joined the company in a newly created role as Senior Vice President, Operations.

Kathleen will be responsible for overseeing business operations, procedures and efficiency to support CopperPoint and its agency/broker partners. She will also be instrumental in integrating operations for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies: CopperPoint, Alaska National and PacificComp, leveraging opportunities to improve the operating platform and shared services approach.

“Kathleen brings an extensive background in business start-ups, driving innovation and leading and transforming businesses within the insurance industry,” said Scott Shader, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “As a seasoned insurance executive, we look forward to her operational expertise, strategic planning experience, leadership presence and the impact she will make as we continue the integration efforts for our growing family of companies.”

Most recently, Kathleen served as the Head of Distribution at Blackboard, an AIG-owned technology-focused subsidiary where she was responsible for developing and managing broker relationships and contributing to the overall build of this middle-market commercial insurance start-up. She began her career at Accenture and progressed to roles of increasing responsibility at Zurich, Marsh and AIG most notably Head of Operations and Technology for the US at Marsh and Northeast Regional Vice President of Zurich’s commercial market business.

Kathleen is a strong proponent of advancing women in business and served as an executive sponsor for AIG’s Women & Allies Employee Resource Group. She was also on the steering committee of Marsh’s internal women’s group and founded the global women’s network at Zurich in 2007, which is still in place today.

She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and French from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Arts degree in Linguistics from the University of Kansas.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

Contact:
Michael Goldman
[email protected]
602.686.7726

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92944ec3-5c38-464b-9c33-13ce6eb584a6 

