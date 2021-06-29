Breaking News
Katia Pina takes on global role to connect and advance Boyden’s leadership consulting capabilities worldwide

Katia Pina

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, has recently named Katia Pina Senior Director of Global Leadership Consulting Center of Excellence.

Building on her international consulting and academic experience, Katia takes on this global role with a vision to strengthen and promote Boyden’s Leadership Consulting services across the firm.

Through the creation of the Global Leadership Consulting Center of Excellence, Boyden will accelerate the development of leadership skills and solutions from the combination of in-house leadership expertise, strong partnerships and the intersection of innovation, scientific research, and industry-led knowledge. It will serve as a collective global center where tools, methods and unique leadership strategies are developed and deployed for clients.

“I envision an ecosystem that is based on a dynamic interaction and capabilities, where individual diversity, co-creation and innovative thinking inspires and fuels bespoke leadership services,” said Katia Pina.

“The world is changing. But what changes in leaders and organizations when the world changes? With the creation of our Global Leadership Consulting Center of Excellence and benefitting from Katia Pina’s extensive academic and business research, we want to develop thought leadership which will be vital to understand and address better performance to organizations,” said João Guedes Vaz, Global Head of Leadership Consulting.

Katia Pina holds a PhD in Business & Innovation Management from the University of Manchester and has worked in different professional contexts, including business consulting (Deloitte and pur’ple – Purpose by People, in Europe and Africa) and academia (Alliance Manchester Business School, in England, The University of Southampton – Division of Strategy and Innovation, Europe and Asia). She has a degree in Social and Organizational Psychology and a master’s in organizational Behavior. She is currently taking a specialization in Coaching and Psychotherapy.

“Leadership Consulting is a strategic priority at Boyden and I am pleased to announce the creation of our Global CoE and delighted that Katia has accepted such an important role,” said Trina Gordon, President and CEO of Boyden.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2020. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Chris Swee, Boyden
Global Head of Marketing
T: +1 914 747 0172
E: [email protected]		 Trina D. Gordon, Boyden
President & CEO
T: +1 312 565 1300
E: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da14e356-cb8f-472b-a7ed-05bf69258bfa

