Katie Dill Joins Benetech Board of Directors

Design and technology executive focuses on passion for impact with lasting results through technology and social sector collaboration.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benetech, the leading software for social good nonprofit, today, announced the appointment of Katie Dill to its Board of Directors. Dill’s appointment will provide vision, innovation, and guidance for Benetech’s work bringing software for social good to inclusive education, AI for justice, and social impact technology. The Benetech board, which is currently comprised of 50% women, leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, philanthropy, and law.  

“Making access to the world’s information inclusive for all is only made possible by collaborating with creative people who understand the path to transformation,” said Betsy Beaumon, CEO of Benetech. “Katie has exceptional credentials in thoughtful, digital design which is an imperative skill set when you are creating solutions for inclusion and equity. Her passion for impact is squarely in alignment with Benetech’s methodology in fostering community engagement to solve complex social issues using technology.” 

As the newest member of Benetech’s ten-person board of directors, Dill looks forward to serving and providing counsel around her areas of expertise to help Benetech achieve its mission.  

“I am very excited to join the Benetech board and leverage my skills in design, innovation and service development to help the team further its mission,” she said. “The company has been making genuine impact in areas where it’s needed most around education, human rights and poverty. They are on an awe-inspiring trajectory, leveraging technology for social good at scale, and I look forward to being part of that.”  

View all Benetech board member profiles at: https://benetech.org/about/leadership/board/ 

Background on Katie Dill 

  • Katie Dill is the Vice President of Design at Lyft where she oversees the product design team, including digital designers, service designers, industrial designers, illustrators, animators, writers, researchers and producers. The organization has grown threefold under Katie’s watch and has expanded into new categories like bikes, scooters, and public transportation. 
  • In 2019, Katie was named one of Business Insiders‘ “10 people transforming technology” and Girls in Tech’s “Creator of the Year.” 
  • Dill was also named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business. 
  • Prior to joining Lyft, she was the Director of Design Experience at Airbnb. 
  • As Creative Director and Partner at Greenstart Venture Firm and Design Studio, Dill led startup teams through the design, growth, and fundraising stages.
  • Dill is an alumna of INSEAD, holds a BS in Industrial Design from Art Center College of Design, and graduated cum laude with a BA in History from Colgate University. 


AboutBenetech  

Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Benetech’s work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn, enables human rights defenders and civilians to pursue truth and justice, and connects people to the services they need to live and prosper. Benetech is constantly pursuing the next big social impact. Visit www.benetech.org 

CONTACT: [email protected]
