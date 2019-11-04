Katie Koenig to Helm Newly Created Strategy & Innovation Office for ATI Physical Therapy

Representing Concentrated Focus on Strategic Business Innovation

ATI Physical Therapy today announced Katie Koenig will assume the role of Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer in a newly created office within the organization.

Bolingbrook, Ill., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced Katie Koenig will assume the role of Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer in a newly created office within the organization. In her new role, Koenig will focus on defining and executing on a multi-year corporate strategy, focusing on technology and innovation to drive growth and efficiencies.

Koenig will oversee a rolling, 5-year strategic plan with a pro-active focus on ways to capitalize on trends, disruptors and innovative business models that positively impact physical therapy and the delivery of those services. As well, she’ll look for ways innovation can be used at various touch points throughout the patient lifecycle, improving and exceeding the overall patient experience. Koenig, who has two decades of experience – half within in the healthcare industry, previously served as ATI’s Chief Transformation Officer, where she developed a value-creation plan to prioritize tremendous change initiatives for the company, including back-office systems, credentialing and patient payment methods.

“Katie has been an integral member of our leadership team and we’re confident in her ability to expand ATI’s strategic initiatives in her new role as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer,” said Labeed Diab, Chief Executive Officer of ATI Physical Therapy. “ATI is in a unique position to lead the industry with research and data-driven analytics, setting the standard for treatment and outcomes. I know Katie will be a strong voice and catalyst for ATI to re-imagine how patients enter the system for musculoskeletal pain, further demonstrating the value physical therapy brings to the market.”

“Physical therapy services have a real opportunity to contribute to the future of healthcare – preventative focus, lowering the cost of care and delivering better outcomes. How ATI Physical Therapy contributes to that – to emphasize and differentiate the benefits we offer and position ourselves strategically in the stream of healthcare through innovative approaches – is very exciting to me,” said Koenig. “I’m looking forward to the new challenges of this role and seeing through the investments ATI has made in core capabilities to drive future innovation.”

Prior to joining ATI Physical Therapy, Koenig served as Vice President of Strategic Planning at University of Chicago Medicine, Director of Strategic Planning at UNC Health Care and in strategy consulting roles at The Boston Consulting Group. In 2016, she was named to the 40 Under 40 List by Crain’s Chicago Business. Koenig holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s degree from Duke Fuqua School of Business.

