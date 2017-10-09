Kay Properties Announces a Completed 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Property in Chesapeake, VA

LOS ANGELES and CHESAPEAKE, Va., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kay Properties today announced the successful closing of the Seacoast DST in Chesapeake, VA. The property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c.

The Seacoast DST was a 125,096 square foot industrial property located in Chesapeake, VA. The property was an all-cash/debt-free DST offering available for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors.

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties commented, “The successful equity raise for the Seacoast DST was another example of investors choosing to invest in debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust properties with no leverage in an effort to potentially reduce risk.”

Contact Information:

www.kpi1031.com

[email protected]

1(855) 466-5927

