Kay Properties Closes Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Property in Maplewood, MO

LOS ANGELES and ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kay Properties has successfully completed the Cove Debt Free Maplewood Industrial DST in Maplewood, MO. This DST property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c and had a total investment cost of $5,988,500.

The Maplewood Industrial DST is a 37,000 square foot FedEx Distribution facility. The property is 100% leased and occupied with FedEx Corporately guaranteeing the lease. Additionally, it well located, being less than five miles from the growing downtown St. Louis market, with easy airport access and the accessibility of highways.

Along with being a well-located and well-occupied property in the growing St. Louis market the DST investment was made available to investors as an all-cash/debt-free program whereby the risks of financing have been removed from the equation.

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties commented, “Maplewood Industrial DST is another solid addition to Kay Properties’ growing portfolio of DST investments. We are grateful for all of our clients that chose to participate in this offering either via 1031 exchange or a direct cash investment.”

