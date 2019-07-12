Breaking News
Kay Properties Closes Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Property in Tacoma, WA

LOS ANGELES and TACOMA, Wash., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kay Properties has successfully completed the Cove Debt Free Tacoma Data Center DST in Tacoma, WA. This DST property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c and had a total investment cost of $8,398,000.

The Tacoma Data Center DST is 100% leased and occupied by DaVita, Inc. It is a mission critical data center facility and is a High Tech Data Center that houses data center operations for DaVita’s West Coast operations. Additionally, it is well located in the Greater Seattle-Tacoma region, which is a steadily growing data center market, referred to as the “Cloud City”.

Along with being a well-located and well-occupied property in the growing Seattle market the DST investment was made available to investors as an all-cash/debt-free program whereby the risks of financing have been removed from the equation. 

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties commented, “We are pleased to have acquired this Data Center in Tacoma, WA and would like to thank our clients for the continued support and investments over the years.”

