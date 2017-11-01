Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at October 31, 2017

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:KYE) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of October 31, 2017.

As of October 31, 2017, the Fund’s net assets were $396 million, and its net asset value per share was $10.78. As of October 31, 2017, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 406% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 302%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Statement of Assets and Liabilities October 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (in millions) Per Share Investments $ 568.4 $ 15.47 Cash and cash equivalents 9.2 0.25 Deposits 0.3 0.01 Accrued income 4.8 0.13 Receivable for securities sold 10.4 0.28 Other assets 0.6 0.02 Total assets 593.7 16.16 Term loan 31.0 0.84 Notes 115.0 3.13 Unamortized notes issuance costs (0.5 ) (0.01 ) Preferred stock 50.0 1.36 Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs (0.3 ) (0.01 ) Total leverage 195.2 5.31 Other liabilities 2.4 0.07 Net assets $ 396.1 $ 10.78 The Fund had 36,742,919 common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017.

As of October 31, 2017, equity and debt investments were 92% and 8%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments of $568 million. Long-term investments were comprised of MLP and MLP Affiliate (38%), Midstream Company (29%), Marine (22%), Other Energy (3%) and Debt (8%).

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at October 31, 2017 were:

Units / Shares

(in thousands) Amount

($ millions) Percent of

Long-Term

Investments 1. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (MLP Affiliate) 3,152 $ 45.4 8.0 % 2. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company) 772 39.2 6.9 % 3. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company) 813 33.7 5.9 % 4. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (MLP) 1,503 30.7 5.4 % 5. Golar LNG Partners LP (Marine) 1,353 29.5 5.2 % 6. Capital Product Partners L.P. (Marine) 3,333 28.0 4.9 % 7. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Marine) 1,158 27.1 4.8 % 8. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company) 908 25.9 4.6 % 9. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (MLP) 1,338 23.3 4.1 % 10. GasLog Partners LP (Marine) 853 20.3 3.6 %

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high total return with an emphasis on current income by investing primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy industry, principally including publicly-traded energy-related master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships and their affiliates, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating assets used in, or providing energy-related services for, the exploration, development, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storing, refining, distribution, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

