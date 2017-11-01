Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at October 31, 2017

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at October 31, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of October 31, 2017.

As of October 31, 2017, the Company’s net assets were $1.8 billion, and its net asset value per share was $16.06. As of October 31, 2017, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 369% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 270%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
October 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
    (in millions)   Per Share
Investments   $ 3,404.9     $ 29.64  
Cash and cash equivalents     22.0       0.19  
Deposits     0.3       0.00  
Accrued income     20.0       0.17  
Receivable for securities sold     7.6       0.07  
Other assets     1.3       0.01  
Total assets     3,456.1       30.08  
         
Credit facility     46.0       0.40  
Notes     747.0       6.50  
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (2.9 )     (0.02 )
Preferred stock     292.0       2.54  
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (2.3 )     (0.02 )
Total leverage     1,079.8       9.40  
         
Other liabilities     20.0       0.17  
Current tax liability     6.2       0.05  
Deferred tax liability     505.6       4.40  
Total liabilities     531.8       4.62  
         
Net assets   $ 1,844.5     $ 16.06  
         
The Company had 114,877,080 common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017.
         

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (86%), Midstream Company (12%), Shipping MLP (1%) and General Partner MLP (1%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at October 31, 2017 were:

 

    Units / Shares
(in thousands)		   Amount
($ millions)		   Percent of
Long-Term
Investments		  
1. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP) 19,480   $477.3      14.0%  
2. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 18,385   320.1   9.4%  
3. Williams Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP) 8,287   307.0   9.0%  
4. MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)* 7,009   256.8   7.5%  
5. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company) 4,341   235.6   6.9%  
6. Western Gas Partners, LP (Midstream MLP) 3,879   185.8   5.5%  
7. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 8,710   173.9   5.1%  
8. DCP Midstream, LP (Midstream MLP) 4,963   164.2   4.8%  
9. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 2,916   154.9   4.5%  
10. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP) 1,930   132.6   3.9%  
_____________          
* Includes 4,753 common units ($167.6 million) and 2,256 preferred units ($89.2 million).

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (collectively, “MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.
 

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
Monique Vo, 877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com/

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.