HOUSTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) announced today that it completed its previously announced private placement of $40 million of 5.18% Series F senior unsecured notes (“Notes”).

As previously announced, net proceeds will be used to refinance existing leverage and for general corporate purposes.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in “NextGen” companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

