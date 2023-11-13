CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kayne Anderson Private Credit (“KAPC” or the “Firm”), a middle-market private credit platform with $6 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce that Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord” or “BCP”) has made a passive minority investment in the Firm. Bonaccord, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in leading private markets investment firms.

Kayne Anderson Private Credit is a leading provider of financing solutions to middle-market companies across a wide array of industries. Bonaccord’s investment and strategic development platform will support KAPC’s value creation initiatives and further growth. KAPC will continue to be a part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and there will be no change to KAPC’s investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

Ken Leonard, Co-Head of Kayne Anderson Private Credit commented, “Today’s announcement represents an exciting step in Kayne Anderson Private Credit’s evolution, and we are very pleased that Bonaccord is a minority partner in our business.”

“Bonaccord’s value creation expertise will be a critical element in our strategic toolkit as we focus on continuing to build our platform of private credit offerings that serve our limited partners with reliable capital solutions,” said Doug Goodwillie, Co-Head of Kayne Anderson Private Credit.

“Kayne Anderson Private Credit has built a first-class private credit platform led by an exceptional management and investment team that has consistently generated stable, strong returns on behalf of its investors,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “We are excited to be Kayne Anderson Private Credit’s partner of choice and look forward to supporting the Firm’s ongoing success.”

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial adviser to Kayne Anderson Private Credit. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Kayne Anderson Private Credit and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

About Kayne Anderson Private Credit

Founded in 2011, Kayne Anderson Private Credit is the middle-market direct lending platform of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne Anderson”). Kayne Anderson, a premier alternative asset manager, has successfully invested in the middle-market since its inception in 1984. Kayne Anderson currently manages over $32 billion in assets for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs 325 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to support broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its partner sponsors. BCP is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

