Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize for Literature for uncovering “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday on awarding the 9 million crown ($1.1 million) prize.
