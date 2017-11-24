Press Release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 24 November 2017
KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017
KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 24 November 2017.
The information of this 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2016 and 30 June 2017. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
- Leverage ratio
- Risk exposure amounts
- P&L
- Market Risk
- Credit Risk
- Sovereign Exposure
- Performing & Non-Performing Exposures
- Forborne Exposures
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA’s website .
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.
For more information, please contact:
Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 50 51 – E-mail: [email protected]
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 85 45 – E-mail: [email protected]
|* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
|
KBC Group NV
|
Press Office
|
KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to [email protected]
Check this document’s authenticity at www.kbc.com/en/authenticity .
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16cbc08b-6707-49f6-8572-d5f4ca34117c
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017 - November 24, 2017
- Every Sonos PLAY & One Black Friday Deal of 2017: Deal Tomato Compare the Best Smart Speaker & Soundbar Discounts - November 24, 2017
- Change in Board of Directors - November 24, 2017