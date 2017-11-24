KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

Breaking News
Press Release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 24 November 2017

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 24 November 2017.

The information of this 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2016 and 30 June 2017. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Leverage ratio
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • Sovereign Exposure
  • Performing & Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA.  For more details on this exercise see the EBA’s website .

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.

For more information, please contact:
Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 50 51  – E-mail: [email protected]
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 85 45  – E-mail: [email protected]

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
 

