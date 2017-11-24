KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

Press Release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 24 November 2017

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 24 November 2017.

The information of this 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2016 and 30 June 2017. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

Leverage ratio

Risk exposure amounts

P&L

Market Risk

Credit Risk

Sovereign Exposure

Performing & Non-Performing Exposures

Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA’s website .

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.

