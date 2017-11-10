KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Brussels, 10 November 2017, 08 h

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 7 November 2017, which states that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (in voting rights) upwards.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 6 November 2017

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 372 082

Notified details: see annex 1

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).

The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

