PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KBKG, a tax credits and incentives consulting firm, has announced its certification as an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Continuing Education Provider.

KBKG’s classes will be instructed by its Director, Jesse Stanley, P.E., who will lead the courses for providers looking to maximize tax savings on energy-efficient building designs. Stanley is the firm’s Practice Leader for its 179D Tax Deduction Group, possessing more than 15 years of experience in the energy, sustainability, and tax consulting industries.

“Receiving the certification to become an AIA Continuing Education Provider echoes KBKG’s commitment to support and partner with architects and engineers,” Stanley said. “Our firm has worked hard to establish itself as a trusted consultant since our founding in 1999, and I’m excited to see both our 179D and Green Building Tax incentive services team continue to build on its position as a recognized industry leader.”

Known as a trusted advisor for CPAs, KBKG has expanded its expertise in the 179D, green energy, and sustainability professional services space to meet the needs of its clients and partners today and into the future.

AIA serves as the nation’s voice for the architectural profession and is now an organization that has surpassed 94,000 members. AIA members benefit from joining the architecture and design community, and exchanging industry-related knowledge, as well as various networking opportunities.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions to CPAs and businesses, including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, green building tax incentives (45L tax credits and 179D deductions), transfer pricing for multinational businesses, and more. KBKG has office locations nationwide with employees located in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

For more information about KBKG, please visit KBKG.com.



