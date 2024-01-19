SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced it has signed a $2 million contract to manufacture modular units to provide seasonal workforce housing for the Town of Nantucket, MA. KBS will manufacture 14 modular units totaling over ten thousand square feet, to be constructed into a multi-family building of 20 apartments providing affordable, high-quality, and energy-efficient housing to those who live and work on the island. The project will be completed in conjunction with J&J Contractors.

KBS’ volumetric modular construction process provides a solution to housing shortages that offers efficient timelines, cost-savings, and reduced environmental impact. KBS’ modular units will be manufactured offsite during the off-season and installed before peak season, ensuring minimal disruption to island tourism. This makes it the ideal solution to housing projects in the workforce and affordable housing spaces, especially in tourism-heavy markets like Nantucket. The Company has a long history in New England and surrounding areas of delivering high-quality projects, on time and on budget.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted, “Our excellent track record in delivering high-quality large-scale projects makes KBS the ideal partner for many New England area contractors. Over the last three years, we have completed several commercial projects for military veterans, local workforces, and homeless shelters, in addition to dormitories for colleges and classrooms for schools. Working with J&J Contractors on this new project to bring quality, efficient housing to the Nantucket workforce at an affordable cost is an exciting way to start the year. Our work here is a demonstration of the value that KBS offers to local municipalities and organizations through our modular manufacturing and multi-family expertise. I am proud of the work our team has done in honing and expanding our capabilities, and look forward to further helping local communities through our affordable housing initiative.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

