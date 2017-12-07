KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces the Pricing of a $548.1 Million Reset and Upsized CLO Fund Managed by Trimaran Advisors, L.L.C.

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KCAP Financial, Inc. (“KCAP”) (Nasdaq:KCAP) announced that Trimaran Advisors, L.L.C., a wholly-owned portfolio company of KCAP, will serve as the investment manager for the $548.1 million reset and upsized Catamaran CLO 2013-1 Ltd, originally a $465.0 million collateralized loan obligation fund. An affiliate of the investment manager is expected to retain a vertical strip to comply with U.S. risk retention.

About KCAP Financial, Inc.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a publicly traded, internally managed business development company. KCAP’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP’s wholly-owned portfolio companies, including Trimaran Advisors, L.L.C. and other affiliates, manage collateralized debt obligation funds that invest in broadly syndicated corporate term loans, and other credit instruments.

KCAP Financial, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on its website at www.kcapfinancial.com.

KCAP-G

CONTACT:

Ted Gilpin

[email protected]

(212) 455-8300

Source: KCAP Financial, Inc.

News Provided by Acquire Media