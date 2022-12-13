Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“The mental healthcare crisis is debilitating for our society, economy and individual well-being. There are hundreds of companies committed to finding novel solutions to bring ease to that suffering. The KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference highlights some of the most innovative public and private companies in the sector. We believe these companies are on the cusp of changing the world,” said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner.
December 15th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Orexo AB
|OTCQX: ORXOY | Nasdaq STO: ORX
|10:00 AM
|Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
|Nasdaq: REUN
|10:30 AM
|nDatalyze Corp.
|OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT
|11:00 AM
|Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd
|Pink: FTHWF | TSX-V: FTHW
|11:30 AM
|PsychoGenics
|Private Company
|12:00 PM
|Filament Health Corp
|OTCQB: FLHLF | NEO: FH | FSE: 7QS
|12:30 PM
|Numinus Wellness
|OTCQX: NUMIF | TSX: NUMI
|1:00 PM
|VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc
|Nasdaq: VTGN
|1:30 PM
|PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.
|CSE: MDMA
|2:00 PM
|Tryp Therapeutics Inc.
|OTCQB: TRYPF | CSE: TRYP
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.
