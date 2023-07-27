FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $12.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $40.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $67.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the years ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was impacted by various non-recurring items, as described in further detail below.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The current operating environment for community banks remains challenging. An inverted yield curve, intense competition for deposits and slowing demand for loans all present near-term earnings headwinds for our industry. Despite these challenges I am pleased to report our success on several fronts.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “As expected, the rate of our net interest margin compression slowed, declining nine basis points quarter-over-quarter. Our operating efficiency initiative continues to gain traction, with adjusted non-interest expense down 2.7% from the prior quarter and 9.8% from our December 2022 non-interest expense run rate. We improved our capital position, increasing tangible common equity by 33 basis points from the prior quarter, while continuing to reduce outstanding shares via our repurchase program. Finally, our loan charge-off rate remains industry-leading, with full fiscal year 2023 net charge-offs of $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded, “While it remains to be seen how long this current environment persists, our balance sheet and risk profile position us well for long-term success. In the meantime, we remain committed to serving our clients and our communities, while continuing to build franchise and shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $8.06 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $284.5 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $344.9 million, or 4.5%, from June 30, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.5 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $124.1 million, or 63.8%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $31.1 million, or 30.6%, from June 30, 2022.

Investment securities totaled $1.37 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $42.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $88.2 million, or 6.0%, from June 30, 2022.

Loans receivable totaled $5.83 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $136.9 million, or 2.3%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $411.6 million, or 7.6%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease for the quarter and the increase for the year were largely driven by multi-family and nonresidential mortgage loans.

Deposits were $5.63 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $174.2 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $233.1 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”), deposits decreased $53.7 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2023 and $100.1 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding brokered CDs, the decrease for both the quarter and the year were largely driven by a decline in savings deposits, partially offset by growth in retail CDs.

The aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $1.77 billion at June 30, 2023. Excluding collateralized deposits of state and local governments, and deposits of the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, the aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $710.4 million, or 12.6% of total deposits.

Borrowings were $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $104.9 million, or 6.5%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $605.5 million, or 67.2%, from June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, borrowings comprised $1.41 billion of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $100.0 million from unsecured fed funds lines of credit.

At June 30, 2023, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $2.44 billion, of which $1.96 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $477.0 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.59% and 0.50% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 0.51% and 0.93% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Return on average equity was 5.58% and 4.69% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 4.66% and 6.86% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Return on average tangible equity was 7.41% and 6.20% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 6.17% and 8.77% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted nine basis points to 2.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 60 basis points to 2.34% for the year ended June 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease for the year was due largely to increases in the cost and average balance of interest-earning liabilities, partially offset by increases in yield on and average balance of interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $2.2 million to $40.2 million from $42.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $887,000 and $711,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $185,000 and $103,000.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $20.7 million to $175.9 million from $196.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $5.3 million and $9.0 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $895,000 and $5.4 million.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $2.0 million to $3.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a loss on sale of loans of $2.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $11.2 million to $2.8 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities during the current year, partially offset by a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 5.2%, to $28.8 million from $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to branch consolidation expense recorded in the comparative period and a decrease in salaries and benefits expense.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $123.8 million from $125.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in occupancy, equipment and systems, directors’ compensation and salaries and benefits expenses, partially offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $800,000 of branch consolidation expense, of which $250,000 was recorded in occupancy expense and $550,000 was recorded in other expense, and $757,000 of severance expense from a workforce realignment. For the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $1.9 million of branch consolidation expense and impairment charges, of which $1.5 million was recorded in occupancy expense and $420,000 was recorded in other expense, and $800,000 of expense from the early termination of a contract with a service provider.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 65.60% and 1.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 68.96% and 1.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 69.28% and 1.53%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 59.71% and 1.73%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% and 22.0%, respectively. Income tax expense totaled $11.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to $24.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.1% and 26.9%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $1.9 million to $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, from $57.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The balance of non-performing assets was $92.2 million, or 1.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $82,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $206,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the year ended June 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $306,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $451,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The reversal for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was largely driven by a decrease in the balance of loans receivable, partially offset by a net increase in reserves on loans individually analyzed for impairment. For the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million and a reversal of credit losses of $7.5 million, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses was $48.7 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $49.1 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $47.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.

Capital

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, book value per share increased $0.21, or 1.6%, to $13.20 while tangible book value per share increased $0.17, or 1.7%, to $9.96. For the year ended June 30, 2023, book value per share increased $0.18, or 1.4%, to $13.20 while tangible book value per share increased $0.06, or 0.6%, to $9.96.

During the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 812,506 and 2,820,398 shares of common stock at a cost of $6.4 million and $27.4 million, or $7.83 and $9.73 per share, respectively.

At June 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $111.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $41.5 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $10.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At June 30, 2023, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.35% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2023 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

For further information contact:

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or

Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515 $ 194,568 $ (124,053 ) -63.8 % Securities available for sale 1,227,729 1,267,066 (39,337 ) -3.1 % Securities held to maturity 146,465 149,764 (3,299 ) -2.2 % Loans held-for-sale 9,591 5,401 4,190 77.6 % Loans receivable 5,829,421 5,966,325 (136,904 ) -2.3 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (388 ) -0.8 % Net loans receivable 5,780,687 5,917,203 (136,516 ) -2.3 % Premises and equipment 48,309 49,589 (1,280 ) -2.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 71,734 76,319 (4,585 ) -6.0 % Accrued interest receivable 28,133 28,794 (661 ) -2.3 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,457 2,590 (133 ) -5.1 % Bank owned life insurance 292,825 291,220 1,605 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 51,973 53,151 (1,178 ) -2.2 % Other real estate owned 12,956 13,410 (454 ) -3.4 % Other assets 110,546 89,366 21,180 23.7 % Total assets $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ (284,521 ) -3.4 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ (7,779 ) -1.3 % Interest-bearing 5,019,184 5,185,626 (166,442 ) -3.2 % Total deposits 5,629,183 5,803,404 (174,221 ) -3.0 % Borrowings 1,506,812 1,611,692 (104,880 ) -6.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,338 18,706 (368 ) -2.0 % Other liabilities 41,198 49,304 (8,106 ) -16.4 % Total liabilities 7,195,531 7,483,106 (287,575 ) -3.8 % Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 659 667 (8 ) -1.2 % Paid-in capital 503,332 509,359 (6,027 ) -1.2 % Retained earnings 457,611 452,605 5,006 1.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (22,862 ) (23,348 ) 486 2.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,456 ) (73,053 ) 3,597 4.9 % Total stockholders’ equity 869,284 866,230 3,054 0.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ (284,521 ) -3.4 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.78 % 10.37 % 0.41 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.35 % 8.02 % 0.33 % Share data Outstanding shares 65,864 66,680 (816 ) -1.2 % Book value per share $ 13.20 $ 12.99 $ 0.21 1.6 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96 $ 9.79 $ 0.17 1.7 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 62,044 $ 60,172 $ 1,872 3.1 % Taxable investment securities 15,736 15,459 277 1.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 91 99 (8 ) -8.1 % Other interest-earning assets 1,821 1,441 380 26.4 % Total interest income 79,692 77,171 2,521 3.3 % Interest expense Deposits 26,226 22,246 3,980 17.9 % Borrowings 13,286 12,554 732 5.8 % Total interest expense 39,512 34,800 4,712 13.5 % Net interest income 40,180 42,371 (2,191 ) -5.2 % (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (306 ) 451 (757 ) -167.8 % Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 40,486 41,920 (1,434 ) -3.4 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 699 910 (211 ) -23.2 % Gain (loss) on sale of loans 199 (2,373 ) 2,572 -108.4 % Loss on sale of other real estate owned (139 ) — (139 ) — % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,605 1,581 24 1.5 % Electronic banking fees and charges 399 457 (58 ) -12.7 % Other income 903 1,071 (168 ) -15.7 % Total non-interest income 3,666 1,646 2,020 122.7 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,315 18,005 (690 ) -3.8 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862 3,097 (235 ) -7.6 % Equipment and systems 3,511 3,537 (26 ) -0.7 % Advertising and marketing 231 413 (182 ) -44.1 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,455 1,546 (91 ) -5.9 % Directors’ compensation 345 340 5 1.5 % Other expense 3,042 3,414 (372 ) -10.9 % Total non-interest expense 28,761 30,352 (1,591 ) -5.2 % Income before income taxes 15,391 13,214 2,177 16.5 % Income taxes 3,378 2,902 476 16.4 % Net income $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,701 16.5 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 7,007 $ 7,196 $ (189 ) Dividend payout ratio 58.3 % 69.8 % (11.5) % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,667 64,769 (1,102 ) Diluted 63,667 64,783 (1,116 )

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,932,541 $ 5,986,669 $ (54,128 ) -0.9 % Taxable investment securities 1,529,582 1,558,222 (28,640 ) -1.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 16,346 17,663 (1,317 ) -7.5 % Other interest-earning assets 128,158 131,682 (3,524 ) -2.7 % Total interest-earning assets 7,606,627 7,694,236 (87,609 ) -1.1 % Non-interest-earning assets 556,962 575,009 (18,047 ) -3.1 % Total assets $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ (105,656 ) -1.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,321,120 $ 2,363,762 $ (42,642 ) -1.8 % Savings 774,854 858,673 (83,819 ) -9.8 % Certificates of deposit 2,057,818 2,069,396 (11,578 ) -0.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,153,792 5,291,831 (138,039 ) -2.6 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,374,316 1,402,269 (27,953 ) -2.0 % Other borrowings 100,055 1,611 98,444 6110.7 % Total borrowings 1,474,371 1,403,880 70,491 5.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,628,163 6,695,711 (67,548 ) -1.0 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 608,765 634,324 (25,559 ) -4.0 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,970 60,327 4,643 7.7 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 673,735 694,651 (20,916 ) -3.0 % Total liabilities 7,301,898 7,390,362 (88,464 ) -1.2 % Stockholders’ equity 861,691 878,883 (17,192 ) -2.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ (105,656 ) -1.3 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.76 % 114.91 % -0.15 % -0.1 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.18 % 4.02 % 0.16 % Taxable investment securities 4.12 % 3.97 % 0.15 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.23 % — % Other interest-earning assets 5.68 % 4.38 % 1.30 % Total interest-earning assets 4.19 % 4.01 % 0.18 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.38 % 2.01 % 0.37 % Savings 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.07 % Certificates of deposit 2.24 % 1.84 % 0.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.04 % 1.68 % 0.36 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.51 % 3.58 % -0.07 % Other borrowings 4.89 % 5.15 % -0.26 % Total borrowings 3.60 % 3.58 % 0.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.38 % 2.08 % 0.30 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.81 % 1.93 % -0.12 % Net interest margin (3) 2.11 % 2.20 % -0.09 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.47 % -0.06 % Efficiency ratio (4) 65.60 % 68.96 % -3.36 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.09 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.89 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.21 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515 $ 101,615 $ (31,100 ) -30.6 % Securities available for sale 1,227,729 1,344,093 (116,364 ) -8.7 % Securities held to maturity 146,465 118,291 28,174 23.8 % Loans held-for-sale 9,591 28,874 (19,283 ) -66.8 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 5,829,421 5,417,845 411,576 7.6 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,734 ) (47,058 ) 1,676 3.6 % Net loans receivable 5,780,687 5,370,787 409,900 7.6 % Premises and equipment 48,309 53,281 (4,972 ) -9.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 71,734 47,144 24,590 52.2 % Accrued interest receivable 28,133 20,466 7,667 37.5 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 2,457 3,020 (563 ) -18.6 % Bank owned life insurance 292,825 289,177 3,648 1.3 % Deferred income tax assets, net 51,973 49,350 2,623 5.3 % Other real estate owned 12,956 178 12,778 7178.7 % Other assets 110,546 82,712 27,834 33.7 % Total assets $ 8,064,815 $ 7,719,883 $ 344,932 4.5 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999 $ 653,899 $ (43,900 ) -6.7 % Interest-bearing 5,019,184 5,208,357 (189,173 ) -3.6 % Total deposits 5,629,183 5,862,256 (233,073 ) -4.0 % Borrowings 1,506,812 901,337 605,475 67.2 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,338 16,746 1,592 9.5 % Other liabilities 41,198 45,544 (4,346 ) -9.5 % Total liabilities 7,195,531 6,825,883 369,648 5.4 % Stockholders’ Equity Common stock $ 659 $ 687 $ (28 ) -4.1 % Paid-in capital 503,332 528,396 (25,064 ) -4.7 % Retained earnings 457,611 445,451 12,160 2.7 % Unearned ESOP shares (22,862 ) (24,807 ) 1,945 -7.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,456 ) (55,727 ) (13,729 ) 24.6 % Total stockholders’ equity 869,284 894,000 (24,716 ) -2.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,064,815 $ 7,719,883 $ 344,932 4.5 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.78 % 11.58 % -0.80 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.35 % 9.06 % -0.71 % Share data Outstanding shares 65,864 68,666 (2,802 ) -4.1 % Book value per share $ 13.20 $ 13.02 $ 0.18 1.4 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96 $ 9.90 $ 0.06 0.6 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans $ 233,147 $ 190,520 $ 42,627 22.4 % Taxable investment securities 54,855 32,746 22,109 67.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 694 1,273 (579 ) -45.5 % Other interest-earning assets 5,028 1,733 3,295 190.1 % Total Interest Income 293,724 226,272 67,452 29.8 % Interest expense Deposits 78,163 15,208 62,955 414.0 % Borrowings 39,696 14,461 25,235 174.5 % Total interest expense 117,859 29,669 88,190 297.2 % Net interest income 175,865 196,603 (20,738 ) -10.5 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,486 (7,518 ) 10,004 -133.1 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 173,379 204,121 (30,742 ) -15.1 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 3,106 2,580 526 20.4 % Loss on sale and call of securities (15,227 ) (559 ) (14,668 ) 2624.0 % (Loss) gain on sale of loans (1,645 ) 2,539 (4,184 ) -164.8 % (Loss) gain on sale of real estate owned (139 ) 5 (144 ) -2880.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 8,645 6,167 2,478 40.2 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,759 1,626 133 8.2 % Other income 6,252 1,576 4,676 296.7 % Total non-interest income 2,751 13,934 (11,183 ) -80.3 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 75,589 76,264 (675 ) -0.9 % Net occupancy expense of premises 12,036 14,114 (2,078 ) -14.7 % Equipment and systems 14,577 15,886 (1,309 ) -8.2 % Advertising and marketing 2,122 2,059 63 3.1 % Federal deposit insurance premium 5,133 2,455 2,678 109.1 % Directors’ compensation 1,364 2,132 (768 ) -36.0 % Other expense 12,930 12,798 132 1.0 % Total non-interest expense 123,751 125,708 (1,957 ) -1.6 % Income before income taxes 52,379 92,347 (39,968 ) -43.3 % Income taxes 11,568 24,800 (13,232 ) -53.4 % Net income $ 40,811 $ 67,547 $ (26,736 ) -39.6 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.95 $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.95 $ (0.32 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared $ 28,651 $ 30,463 $ (1,812 ) Dividend payout ratio 70.2 % 45.1 % 25.1 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 64,804 70,911 (6,107 ) Diluted 64,804 70,933 (6,129 )

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,827,123 $ 4,922,400 $ 904,723 18.4 % Taxable investment securities 1,532,961 1,622,475 (89,514 ) -5.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 30,332 55,981 (25,649 ) -45.8 % Other interest-earning assets 115,390 82,802 32,588 39.4 % Total interest-earning assets 7,505,806 6,683,658 822,148 12.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 563,131 598,712 (35,581 ) -5.9 % Total assets $ 8,068,937 $ 7,282,370 $ 786,567 10.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,349,802 $ 2,067,200 $ 282,602 13.7 % Savings 896,651 1,088,971 (192,320 ) -17.7 % Certificates of deposit 2,083,864 1,711,276 372,588 21.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,330,317 4,867,447 462,870 9.5 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,101,658 679,388 422,270 62.2 % Other borrowings 57,468 72,841 (15,373 ) -21.1 % Total borrowings 1,159,126 752,229 406,897 54.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,489,443 5,619,676 869,767 15.5 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 644,543 624,666 19,877 3.2 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,593 53,477 6,116 11.4 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 704,136 678,143 25,993 3.8 % Total liabilities 7,193,579 6,297,819 895,760 14.2 % Stockholders’ equity 875,358 984,551 (109,193 ) -11.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,068,937 $ 7,282,370 $ 786,567 10.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.66 % 118.93 % (3.27) % -2.8 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Year Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.00 % 3.87 % 0.13 % Taxable investment securities 3.58 % 2.02 % 1.56 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.29 % 2.27 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 4.36 % 2.09 % 2.27 % Total interest-earning assets 3.91 % 3.39 % 0.52 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.73 % 0.25 % 1.48 % Savings 0.37 % 0.11 % 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 1.64 % 0.52 % 1.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.47 % 0.31 % 1.16 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.43 % 2.07 % 1.36 % Other borrowings 3.41 % 0.54 % 2.87 % Total borrowings 3.42 % 1.92 % 1.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82 % 0.53 % 1.29 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.09 % 2.86 % -0.77 % Net interest margin (3) 2.34 % 2.94 % -0.60 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.03 % 0.19 % -0.16 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.53 % 1.73 % -0.20 % Efficiency ratio (4) 69.28 % 59.71 % 9.57 % Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.93 % -0.42 % Return on average equity 4.66 % 6.86 % -2.20 % Return on average tangible equity (5) 6.17 % 8.77 % -2.60 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515 $ 194,568 $ 75,660 $ 96,076 $ 101,615 Securities available for sale 1,227,729 1,267,066 1,286,354 1,263,176 1,344,093 Securities held to maturity 146,465 149,764 153,786 115,943 118,291 Loans held-for-sale 9,591 5,401 12,940 12,936 28,874 Loans receivable 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) Net loans receivable 5,780,687 5,917,203 5,935,256 5,608,757 5,370,787 Premises and equipment 48,309 49,589 50,953 52,642 53,281 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 71,734 76,319 69,022 44,957 47,144 Accrued interest receivable 28,133 28,794 27,368 23,817 20,466 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,457 2,590 2,732 2,876 3,020 Bank owned life insurance 292,825 291,220 289,673 289,690 289,177 Deferred income taxes, net 51,973 53,151 51,107 54,278 49,350 Other real estate owned 12,956 13,410 13,410 178 178 Other assets 110,546 89,366 110,162 113,369 82,712 Total assets $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 Interest-bearing 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 Total deposits 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 Borrowings 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,338 18,706 17,307 16,555 16,746 Other liabilities 41,198 49,304 44,427 38,329 45,544 Total liabilities 7,195,531 7,483,106 7,416,678 7,014,616 6,825,883 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 659 667 674 680 687 Paid-in capital 503,332 509,359 515,332 520,245 528,396 Retained earnings 457,611 452,605 449,489 454,710 445,451 Unearned ESOP shares (22,862 ) (23,348 ) (23,834 ) (24,321 ) (24,807 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,456 ) (73,053 ) (69,021 ) (76,340 ) (55,727 ) Total stockholders’ equity 869,284 866,230 872,640 874,974 894,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.78 % 10.37 % 10.53 % 11.09 % 11.58 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.35 % 8.02 % 8.16 % 8.61 % 9.06 % Share data Outstanding shares 65,864 66,680 67,388 67,938 68,666 Book value per share $ 13.20 $ 12.99 $ 12.95 $ 12.88 $ 13.02 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96 $ 9.79 $ 9.78 $ 9.73 $ 9.90

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,761,775 $ 2,835,852 $ 2,851,721 $ 2,570,297 $ 2,409,090 Nonresidential mortgage 968,574 1,002,643 1,017,341 1,040,688 1,019,838 Commercial business 146,861 162,038 177,530 186,361 176,807 Construction 226,609 215,524 186,663 166,052 140,131 Total commercial loans 4,103,819 4,216,057 4,233,255 3,963,398 3,745,866 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,700,559 1,713,343 1,719,514 1,666,730 1,645,816 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 43,549 44,376 45,690 43,269 42,028 Other consumer 2,549 2,592 2,648 2,869 2,866 Total consumer loans 46,098 46,968 48,338 46,138 44,894 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,850,476 5,976,368 6,001,107 5,676,266 5,436,576 Unaccreted yield adjustments (21,055 ) (10,043 ) (16,974 ) (19,896 ) (18,731 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 5,656,370 5,417,845 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) (47,613 ) (47,058 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,780,687 $ 5,917,203 $ 5,935,256 $ 5,608,757 $ 5,370,787 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans – 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 42,627 44,026 40,549 68,574 70,321 Total nonperforming loans 42,627 44,026 40,549 68,574 70,321 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale — — 8,650 8,650 21,745 Other real estate owned 12,956 13,410 13,410 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 55,583 $ 57,436 $ 62,609 $ 77,402 $ 92,244 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.68 % 1.21 % 1.30 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.98 % 1.19 % Classified loans $ 93,526 $ 103,461 $ 86,069 $ 92,610 $ 94,555 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.87 % ACL to nonperforming loans 114.33 % 111.57 % 120.54 % 69.43 % 66.92 % Net charge-offs $ 82 $ 206 $ 407 $ 115 $ 1,024 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.08 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 $ 683,406 $ 653,899 Interest-bearing demand 2,252,912 2,285,799 2,316,485 2,382,411 2,265,597 Savings 748,721 811,483 901,514 982,916 1,053,198 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,377,028 1,327,343 1,354,907 1,263,124 1,116,035 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 640,523 761,001 747,515 796,421 773,527 Interest-bearing deposits 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 5,424,872 5,208,357 Total deposits 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 6,108,278 5,862,256 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,281,812 1,156,692 1,256,573 796,454 651,337 Overnight borrowings 225,000 455,000 127,000 55,000 250,000 Total borrowings 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 851,454 901,337 Total funding $ 7,135,995 $ 7,415,096 $ 7,354,944 $ 6,959,732 $ 6,763,593 Loans as a % of deposits 102.9 % 102.1 % 99.6 % 92.0 % 92.1 % Deposits as a % of total funding 78.9 % 78.3 % 81.2 % 87.8 % 86.7 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 21.1 % 21.7 % 18.8 % 12.2 % 13.3 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,771,416 $ 1,678,051 $ 1,815,854 $ 1,771,851 $ 1,525,940 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 710,377 $ 705,727 $ 794,407 $ 883,351 $ 792,067

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 62,044 $ 60,172 $ 57,996 $ 52,935 $ 48,869 Taxable investment securities 15,736 15,459 13,221 10,439 8,915 Tax-exempt investment securities 91 99 219 285 297 Other interest-earning assets 1,821 1,441 1,005 761 472 Total interest income 79,692 77,171 72,441 64,420 58,553 Interest expense Deposits 26,226 22,246 18,822 10,869 3,915 Borrowings 13,286 12,554 8,836 5,020 4,039 Total interest expense 39,512 34,800 27,658 15,889 7,954 Net interest income 40,180 42,371 44,783 48,531 50,599 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (306 ) 451 1,671 670 4,222 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 40,486 41,920 43,112 47,861 46,377 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 699 910 734 763 658 Loss on sale and call of securities — — (15,227 ) — (563 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 199 (2,373 ) 134 395 187 Loss on sale of other real estate owned (139 ) — — — (9 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,605 1,581 1,761 3,698 1,533 Electronic banking fees and charges 399 457 397 506 366 Other income 903 1,071 3,723 555 638 Total non-interest income 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,315 18,005 19,921 20,348 20,367 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862 3,097 2,987 3,090 3,188 Equipment and systems 3,511 3,537 3,867 3,662 4,516 Advertising and marketing 231 413 731 747 703 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,455 1,546 1,226 906 762 Directors’ compensation 345 340 339 340 340 Other expense 3,042 3,414 3,579 2,895 3,736 Total non-interest expense 28,761 30,352 32,650 31,988 33,612 Income before income taxes 15,391 13,214 1,984 21,790 15,575 Income taxes 3,378 2,902 33 5,255 4,205 Net income $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,007 $ 7,196 $ 7,172 $ 7,276 $ 7,441 Dividend payout ratio 58.3 % 69.8 % 367.6 % 44.0 % 65.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 63,667 64,769 65,030 65,737 67,240 Diluted 63,667 64,783 65,038 65,756 67,276

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,932,541 $ 5,986,669 $ 5,839,903 $ 5,553,996 $ 5,181,983 Taxable investment securities 1,529,582 1,558,222 1,527,578 1,516,974 1,608,372 Tax-exempt investment securities 16,346 17,663 37,917 48,973 51,672 Other interest-earning assets 128,158 131,682 114,175 88,038 87,990 Total interest-earning assets 7,606,627 7,694,236 7,519,573 7,207,981 6,930,017 Non-interest-earning assets 556,962 575,009 550,519 570,225 564,734 Total assets $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,321,120 $ 2,363,762 $ 2,359,977 $ 2,354,340 $ 2,155,946 Savings 774,854 858,673 931,584 1,019,343 1,077,631 Certificates of deposit 2,057,818 2,069,396 2,192,722 2,014,922 1,701,725 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,153,792 5,291,831 5,484,283 5,388,605 4,935,302 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,374,316 1,402,269 997,148 642,399 752,579 Other borrowings 100,055 1,611 — 127,456 185,901 Total borrowings 1,474,371 1,403,880 997,148 769,855 938,480 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,628,163 6,695,711 6,481,431 6,158,460 5,873,782 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 608,765 634,324 666,846 667,624 640,200 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 64,970 60,327 56,721 56,431 56,636 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 673,735 694,651 723,567 724,055 696,836 Total liabilities 7,301,898 7,390,362 7,204,998 6,882,515 6,570,618 Stockholders’ equity 861,691 878,883 865,094 895,691 924,133 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 114.76 % 114.91 % 116.02 % 117.04 % 117.98 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.18 % 4.02 % 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.77 % Taxable investment securities 4.12 % 3.97 % 3.46 % 2.75 % 2.22 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.30 % Other interest-earning assets 5.68 % 4.38 % 3.52 % 3.46 % 2.15 % Total interest-earning assets 4.19 % 4.01 % 3.85 % 3.57 % 3.38 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.38 % 2.01 % 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.31 % Savings 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 2.24 % 1.84 % 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.04 % 1.68 % 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.32 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.68 % 1.96 % Other borrowings 4.89 % 5.15 % — % 2.26 % 0.77 % Total borrowings 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.61 % 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.38 % 2.08 % 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.54 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.14 % 2.54 % 2.84 % Net interest margin (3) 2.11 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.69 % 2.92 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.18 % 0.08 % -0.42 % 0.30 % 0.15 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % Efficiency ratio (4) 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 Non-recurring transactions – net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — 568 — — — Net effect of sale and call of securities — — 10,811 — 400 Net effect of sale of other assets — — (2,081 ) — — Severance expense from workforce realignment — — 538 — — Early contract termination — — — — 568 Adjusted net income $ 12,013 $ 10,880 $ 11,219 $ 16,535 $ 12,338 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 $ 16,535 $ 11,370 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 3,378 2,902 33 5,255 4,205 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (306 ) 451 1,671 670 4,222 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,085 $ 13,665 $ 3,655 $ 22,460 $ 19,797 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares – basic 63,667 64,769 65,030 65,737 67,240 Weighted average common shares – diluted 63,667 64,783 65,038 65,756 67,276 Earnings per share – basic (GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 Earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.85 % 0.66 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.58 % 4.95 % 5.19 % 7.38 % 5.34 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 $ 895,691 $ 924,133 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,544 ) (2,683 ) (2,826 ) (2,971 ) (3,116 ) Total average tangible equity $ 648,252 $ 665,305 $ 651,373 $ 681,825 $ 710,122 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.41 % 6.54 % 6.89 % 9.70 % 6.95 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,761 $ 30,352 $ 32,650 $ 31,988 $ 33,612 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — (800 ) — — — Severance expense from workforce realignment — — (757 ) — — Early contract termination — — — — (800 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.65 % 1.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 $ 31,988 $ 32,812 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,180 $ 42,371 $ 44,783 $ 48,531 $ 50,599 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) 5,917 2,810 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities — — 15,227 — 563 Net effect of sale of other assets — — (2,931 ) — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 43,846 $ 44,017 $ 48,601 $ 54,448 $ 53,972 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.60 % 67.14 % 65.62 % 58.75 % 60.79 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 40,811 $ 67,547 Non-recurring transactions – net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges 568 1,341 Net effect of sale and call of securities 10,811 397 Net effect of sale of other assets (2,081 ) (251 ) Severance expense from workforce realignment 538 — Early contract termination — 568 Adjusted net income $ 50,647 $ 69,602 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 40,811 $ 67,547 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 11,568 24,800 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,486 (7,518 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,865 $ 84,829 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares – basic 64,804 70,911 Weighted average common shares – diluted 64,804 70,933 Earnings per share – basic (GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.95 Earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.95 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.98 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.98 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 1.20 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 1.20 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 8,068,937 $ 7,282,370 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.51 % 0.93 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.63 % 0.96 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 875,358 $ 984,551 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.66 % 6.86 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.79 % 7.07 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 875,358 $ 984,551 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,757 ) (3,377 ) Total average tangible equity $ 661,706 $ 770,279 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.17 % 8.77 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.65 % 9.04 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)