Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to stockholders of record as of December 6, 2019, payable on December 20, 2019. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.06 per share.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At September 30, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.6 billion in total assets.

