Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $16.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter’s performance was highlighted by double-digit margin expansion largely resulting from a 22 basis point decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities. The success we have had in shifting our funding mix, controlling operating expenses and building valuable long-term lending and deposit relationships serves us well today and into the future.”

With regard to the current credit environment, Mr. Montanaro further noted, “Despite an increase of $4.2 million in reserves on individually evaluated loans, largely attributable to two non-performing commercial real estate loans, asset quality remains solid. Our fortress-like balance sheet, comprised of significant levels of excess capital and a robust allowance for credit losses, positions us to withstand the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic while allowing us to take advantage of strategic capital deployment opportunities as they may arise.”

Balance Sheet

Deposits increased by $61.8 million to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 from $5.31 billion at December 31, 2020, reflecting growth of $227.8 million, or 6.8%, in core non-maturity deposits.

Loans receivable decreased by $30.4 million to $4.80 billion at March 31, 2021 from $4.83 billion at December 31, 2020. Included in the net decrease for the period was a reduction of $18.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances.

Investment securities increased to $1.81 billion, or 24.5% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020, while borrowings remained relatively flat, increasing to $865.8 million, or 11.8% of total assets, from $865.7 million, or 11.8% of total assets, for those same comparative periods.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased by $3.1 million to $47.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $44.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This increase was the result of a $3.2 million reduction in interest expense that was partially offset by an $80,000 decline in interest income. Included in net interest income was purchase accounting accretion of $4.8 million and $3.7 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 2.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from 2.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For those same comparative periods, yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point to 3.46% while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 22 basis points to 0.75%.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $488,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $871,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Gain on sale of loans totaled $943,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to the strategic decision to retain a greater percentage of originated loans within the portfolio, compared to the prior quarter.

Gain on sale and call of securities was $18,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $813,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a gain recorded in the prior comparative period in connection with a previously disclosed wholesale restructuring transaction.

Included in other non-interest income was a non-recurring gain of $837,000 attributable to the sale of two properties which previously served as Kearny Bank retail branch locations and were sold in connection with branch consolidation activities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased by $694,000 to $29.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $30.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was largely attributable to $796,000 in debt extinguishment expense recognized in the prior comparative period with no such expense recognized in the current period.

Included in other non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was an asset impairment charge of $375,000 related to the consolidation and closure of one additional branch location.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 56.15% and 1.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 59.01% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $5.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, resulting in effective tax rates of 25.9% and 24.9%, respectively.

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Return on average equity was 6.07% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Return on average tangible equity was 7.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 7.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets remained relatively stable at $71.6 million, or 0.97% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 compared $71.7 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.

Based on Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and related guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying loan modifications, including short-term payment deferrals, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had active payment deferrals on 32 loans totaling $52.9 million, representing 1.10% of total loans.

Net charge offs totaled $750,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $109,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting annualized net charge off rates of 0.06% and 0.01% for the those same comparative periods. Net charge offs for the quarter were largely attributable to one Small Business Administration 7a loan totaling $675,000.

Provision for credit losses totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses reversal of $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The comparatively higher level of provision primarily reflected an increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $4.2 million, partially offset by a release of reserves within the one- to four-family residential segments, reflecting the improving credit risk outlook for that asset class.

The increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans, noted above, was largely attributable to two non-performing commercial real estate loans, with principal balances totaling $9.8 million, secured by properties located in New York City.

The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) increased to $63.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $63.4 million at December 31, 2020, with such balances reflecting an ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32% and 1.30%, respectively, as of those dates.

Liquidity & Capital

At March 31, 2021, liquid assets included $109.0 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.78 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale. The Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $615.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.81 billion and $257.0 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the FHLB of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 3,026,564 shares of common stock at a cost of $34.9 million, or $11.52 per share.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.12 to $12.98 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.03 to $10.36.

At March 31, 2021, the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 11.89%. At March 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened or remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen or remain open, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ (20,703 ) -16.0 % Securities available for sale 1,778,970 1,695,893 83,077 4.9 % Securities held to maturity 27,168 29,549 (2,381 ) -8.1 % Loans held-for-sale 5,172 12,601 (7,429 ) -59.0 % Loans receivable 4,798,239 4,828,634 (30,395 ) -0.6 % Less allowance for credit losses on loans (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (376 ) 0.6 % Net loans receivable 4,734,477 4,765,248 (30,771 ) -0.6 % Premises and equipment 60,360 61,181 (821 ) -1.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,578 45,578 – 0.0 % Accrued interest receivable 20,562 19,826 736 3.7 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 – 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,888 4,151 (263 ) -6.3 % Bank owned life insurance 281,765 280,235 1,530 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 32,230 30,846 1,384 4.5 % Other real estate owned 178 178 – 0.0 % Other assets 47,760 49,278 (1,518 ) -3.1 % Total assets $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 22,841 0.3 % Liabilities Deposits $ 5,374,452 $ 5,312,613 $ 61,839 1.2 % Borrowings 865,763 865,651 112 0.0 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 15,300 16,100 (800 ) -5.0 % Other liabilities 38,667 48,448 (9,781 ) -20.2 % Total liabilities 6,294,182 6,242,812 51,370 0.8 % Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 820 849 (29 ) -3.4 % Paid-in capital 691,280 724,389 (33,109 ) -4.6 % Retained earnings 397,594 388,376 9,218 2.4 % Unearned ESOP shares (27,239 ) (27,726 ) 487 -1.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,357 6,453 (5,096 ) -79.0 % Total stockholders’ equity 1,063,812 1,092,341 (28,529 ) -2.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 22,841 0.3 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.46 % 14.89 % -0.43 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.89 % 12.32 % -0.44 % Share data Outstanding shares 81,943 84,938 (2,995 ) -3.5 % Book value per share $ 12.98 $ 12.86 $ 0.12 0.9 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.36 $ 10.33 $ 0.03 0.3 %

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 49,307 $ 49,466 $ (159 ) -0.3 % Taxable investment securities 7,891 7,707 184 2.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 410 433 (23 ) -5.3 % Other interest-earning assets 705 787 (82 ) -10.4 % Total Interest Income 58,313 58,393 (80 ) -0.1 % Interest expense Deposits 6,670 8,647 (1,977 ) -22.9 % Borrowings 4,012 5,193 (1,181 ) -22.7 % Total interest expense 10,682 13,840 (3,158 ) -22.8 % Net interest income 47,631 44,553 3,078 6.9 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,126 (1,365 ) 2,491 182.5 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

credit losses 46,505 45,918 587 1.3 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,325 1,896 (571 ) -30.1 % Gain on sale and call of securities 18 813 (795 ) -97.8 % Gain on sale of loans 943 2,378 (1,435 ) -60.3 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,530 1,596 (66 ) -4.1 % Electronic banking fees and charges 456 404 52 12.9 % Other income 1,194 67 1,127 1682.1 % Total non-interest income 5,466 7,154 (1,688 ) -23.6 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,965 17,081 (116 ) -0.7 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,433 3,120 313 10.0 % Equipment and systems 3,823 3,902 (79 ) -2.0 % Advertising and marketing 567 513 54 10.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 488 490 (2 ) -0.4 % Directors’ compensation 748 748 – 0.0 % Debt extinguishment expenses – 796 (796 ) -100.0 % Other expense 3,792 3,860 (68 ) -1.8 % Total non-interest expense 29,816 30,510 (694 ) -2.3 % Income before income taxes 22,155 22,562 (407 ) -1.8 % Income taxes 5,732 5,614 118 2.1 % Net income $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ (525 ) -3.1 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.00 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared $ 7,205 $ 6,706 $ 499 Dividend payout ratio 43.9 % 39.6 % 4.3 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 80,673 85,120 (4,447 ) Diluted 80,690 85,123 (4,433 )

For the three months ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,816,592 $ 4,871,268 $ (54,676 ) -1.1 % Taxable investment securities 1,674,223 1,544,095 130,128 8.4 % Tax-exempt investment securities 73,573 79,044 (5,471 ) -6.9 % Other interest-earning assets 169,291 266,114 (96,823 ) -36.4 % Total interest-earning assets 6,733,679 6,760,521 (26,842 ) -0.4 % Non-interest-earning assets 617,440 632,084 (14,644 ) -2.3 % Total assets $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ (41,486 ) -0.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,831,617 $ 1,683,222 $ 148,395 8.8 % Savings 1,084,981 1,058,675 26,306 2.5 % Certificates of deposit 1,904,234 1,899,406 4,828 0.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,820,832 4,641,303 179,529 3.9 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 865,690 1,057,958 (192,268 ) -18.2 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,686,522 5,699,261 (12,739 ) -0.2 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 525,018 502,479 22,539 4.5 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 57,018 73,683 (16,665 ) -22.6 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 582,036 576,162 5,874 1.0 % Total liabilities 6,268,558 6,275,423 (6,865 ) -0.1 % Stockholders’ equity 1,082,561 1,117,182 (34,621 ) -3.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ (41,486 ) -0.6 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.41 % 118.62 % -0.21 % -0.2 %

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2020 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.09 % 4.06 % 0.03 % Taxable investment securities 1.89 % 2.00 % -0.11 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.19 % 0.04 % Other interest-earning assets 1.67 % 1.18 % 0.49 % Total interest-earning assets 3.46 % 3.45 % 0.01 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.34 % 0.47 % -0.13 % Savings 0.21 % 0.33 % -0.12 % Certificates of deposit 0.96 % 1.22 % -0.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.55 % 0.75 % -0.20 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.85 % 1.96 % -0.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.97 % -0.22 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.71 % 2.48 % 0.23 % Net interest margin (3) 2.83 % 2.64 % 0.19 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.30 % 0.39 % -0.09 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % -0.03 % Efficiency ratio (4) 56.15 % 59.01 % -2.86 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.89 % 0.92 % -0.03 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.07 % 6.07 % 0.00 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.57 % 7.52 % 0.05 %

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ 145,818 $ 180,967 $ 59,452 Securities available for sale 1,778,970 1,695,893 1,508,542 1,385,703 1,476,344 Securities held to maturity 27,168 29,549 31,576 32,556 34,618 Loans held-for-sale 5,172 12,601 20,170 20,789 11,245 Loans receivable 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 4,498,397 4,562,512 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) (37,327 ) (37,191 ) Net loans receivable 4,734,477 4,765,248 4,889,890 4,461,070 4,525,321 Premises and equipment 60,360 61,181 61,808 57,389 58,985 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,578 45,578 55,118 58,654 59,324 Accrued interest receivable 20,562 19,826 20,368 17,373 19,036 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,888 4,151 4,420 3,995 4,242 Bank owned life insurance 281,765 280,235 278,639 262,380 260,843 Deferred income taxes, net 32,230 30,846 33,319 25,480 27,150 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Other assets 47,760 49,278 49,468 40,746 26,200 Total assets $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 Liabilities Deposits $ 5,374,452 $ 5,312,613 $ 5,039,912 $ 4,430,282 $ 4,253,254 Borrowings 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,173,165 1,384,025 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 15,300 16,100 17,008 16,569 16,492 Other liabilities 38,667 48,448 51,689 53,982 50,390 Total liabilities 6,294,182 6,242,812 6,186,149 5,673,998 5,704,161 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 820 849 895 837 837 Paid-in capital 691,280 724,389 769,269 722,871 721,474 Retained earnings 397,594 388,376 378,134 387,911 380,671 Unearned ESOP shares (27,239 ) (27,726 ) (28,212 ) (28,699 ) (29,185 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,357 6,453 3,974 1,257 (4,125 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,063,812 1,092,341 1,124,060 1,084,177 1,069,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 $ 6,758,175 $ 6,773,833 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.46 % 14.89 % 15.38 % 16.04 % 15.79 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.89 % 12.32 % 12.81 % 13.29 % 13.03 % Share data Outstanding shares 81,943 84,938 89,510 83,663 83,664 Book value per share $ 12.98 $ 12.86 $ 12.56 $ 12.96 $ 12.79 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.36 $ 10.33 $ 10.15 $ 10.39 $ 10.21

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,502 $ 23,968 $ 18,628 $ 20,391 $ 20,200 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 88,489 105,726 127,190 160,576 39,252 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ 145,818 $ 180,967 $ 59,452 Securities available for sale Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 43,060 $ 47,763 $ 50,877 $ 54,054 $ 58,151 Asset-backed securities 250,741 255,407 258,801 172,447 169,102 Collateralized loan obligations 169,776 196,685 196,398 193,788 189,565 Corporate bonds 173,462 167,168 122,276 143,639 163,715 Trust preferred securities 2,881 2,866 2,773 2,627 2,852 Debt securities 639,920 669,889 631,125 566,555 583,385 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 16,800 20,510 25,770 30,903 34,671 Residential pass-through securities 806,655 705,991 625,715 561,954 607,113 Commercial pass-through securities 315,595 299,503 225,932 226,291 251,175 Mortgage-backed securities 1,139,050 1,026,004 877,417 819,148 892,959 Total securities available for sale $ 1,778,970 $ 1,695,893 $ 1,508,542 $ 1,385,703 $ 1,476,344 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 27,168 $ 29,549 $ 31,576 $ 32,556 $ 34,618 Total securities held to maturity $ 27,168 $ 29,549 $ 31,576 $ 32,556 $ 34,618 Total securities $ 1,806,138 $ 1,725,442 $ 1,540,118 $ 1,418,259 $ 1,510,962

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family $ 2,055,396 $ 2,076,483 $ 2,110,300 $ 2,059,568 $ 1,879,907 Nonresidential 1,110,765 1,123,695 1,124,330 960,853 1,202,652 Commercial business 183,181 202,010 255,888 138,788 73,922 Construction 95,533 90,398 79,178 20,961 17,880 Total commercial loans 3,444,875 3,492,586 3,569,696 3,180,170 3,174,361 One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,323,485 1,305,351 1,353,197 1,273,022 1,338,099 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 59,721 65,298 71,540 82,920 87,909 Other consumer loans 3,445 4,123 4,136 3,991 4,604 Total consumer loans 63,166 69,421 75,676 86,911 92,513 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,831,526 4,867,358 4,998,569 4,540,103 4,604,973 Unaccreted yield adjustments (33,287 ) (38,724 ) (43,819 ) (41,706 ) (42,461 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 4,498,397 4,562,512 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) (37,327 ) (37,191 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,734,477 $ 4,765,248 $ 4,889,890 $ 4,461,070 $ 4,525,321 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family 42.5 % 42.7 % 42.2 % 45.3 % 40.8 % Nonresidential 23.0 % 23.1 % 22.5 % 21.2 % 26.1 % Commercial business 3.8 % 4.2 % 5.1 % 3.1 % 1.6 % Construction 2.0 % 1.8 % 1.6 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Total commercial loans 71.3 % 71.8 % 71.4 % 70.0 % 68.9 % One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 27.4 % 26.8 % 27.1 % 28.1 % 29.1 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.8 % 1.9 % Other consumer loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.9 % 2.0 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans – 90 days and over past due $ 2 $ – $ 238 $ 5 $ 12 Nonaccrual loans 71,416 71,472 44,837 36,691 35,384 Total nonperforming loans 71,418 71,472 45,075 36,696 35,396 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 71,596 $ 71,650 $ 45,253 $ 36,874 $ 35,574 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.49 % 1.48 % 0.91 % 0.82 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.62 % 0.55 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 0.82 % 0.81 % ACL to nonperforming loans 89.28 % 88.69 % 143.89 % 101.72 % 105.07 % Net charge offs $ 750 $ 109 $ 67 $ 38 $ 16 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 $ 419,138 $ 321,824 Interest-bearing demand 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 1,264,151 1,134,420 Savings 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 906,597 848,950 Certificates of deposit 1,800,041 1,965,964 1,965,822 1,840,396 1,948,060 Interest-bearing deposits 4,828,706 4,793,785 4,552,202 4,011,144 3,931,430 Total deposits 5,374,452 5,312,613 5,039,912 4,430,282 4,253,254 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,167,429 1,177,319 Overnight borrowings – – – – 200,000 Depositor sweep accounts – – – 5,736 6,706 Total borrowings 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,173,165 1,384,025 Total funding $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 $ 5,603,447 $ 5,637,279 Loans as a % of deposits 88.2 % 89.9 % 97.4 % 101.2 % 106.7 % Deposits as a % of total funding 86.1 % 86.0 % 82.4 % 79.1 % 75.4 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 13.9 % 14.0 % 17.6 % 20.9 % 24.6 % Funding by source: Retail funding: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 $ 419,138 $ 321,824 Interest-bearing demand 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 1,264,151 1,134,420 Savings 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 906,597 848,950 Certificates of deposit 1,508,494 1,658,277 1,775,189 1,773,257 1,833,081 Total retail deposits 5,082,905 5,004,926 4,849,279 4,363,143 4,138,275 Depositor sweep accounts – – – 5,736 6,706 Total retail funding 5,082,905 5,004,926 4,849,279 4,368,879 4,144,981 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 32,952 $ 43,112 $ 57,251 $ 35,760 $ 33,608 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 258,595 264,575 133,382 31,379 81,371 Total wholesale deposits 291,547 307,687 190,633 67,139 114,979 FHLB advances 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,167,429 1,177,319 Overnight borrowings – – – – 200,000 Total wholesale funding 1,157,310 1,173,338 1,268,173 1,234,568 1,492,298 Total funding $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 $ 5,603,447 $ 5,637,279 Retail funding as a % of total funding 81.5 % 81.0 % 79.3 % 78.0 % 73.5 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 18.5 % 19.0 % 20.7 % 22.0 % 26.5 %

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Loans $ 49,307 $ 49,466 $ 52,180 $ 46,192 $ 46,603 Taxable investment securities 7,891 7,707 7,336 9,769 10,526 Tax-exempt investment securities 410 433 454 487 547 Other interest-earning assets 705 787 914 903 1,100 Total interest income 58,313 58,393 60,884 57,351 58,776 Interest expense Deposits 6,670 8,647 11,062 12,439 14,768 Borrowings 4,012 5,193 5,660 4,462 6,398 Total interest expense 10,682 13,840 16,722 16,901 21,166 Net interest income 47,631 44,553 44,162 40,450 37,610 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 174 6,270 Net interest income after provision for

(reversal of) credit losses 46,505 45,918 40,103 40,276 31,340 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,325 1,896 1,076 1,696 1,338 Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 18 813 (377 ) 19 2,234 Gain on sale of loans 943 2,378 1,890 1,348 565 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,530 1,596 1,596 1,537 1,532 Electronic banking fees and charges 456 404 405 325 309 Bargain purchase gain – – 3,053 – – Other income 1,194 67 90 77 223 Total non-interest income 5,466 7,154 7,733 5,002 6,201 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,965 17,081 16,977 15,527 15,537 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,433 3,120 3,122 2,688 2,685 Equipment and systems 3,823 3,902 3,570 2,948 2,672 Advertising and marketing 567 513 500 751 612 Federal deposit insurance premium 488 490 472 286 – Directors’ compensation 748 748 748 769 771 Merger-related expenses – – 4,349 447 285 Debt extinguishment expenses – 796 – – 2,156 Other expense 3,792 3,860 3,835 3,475 3,344 Total non-interest expense 29,816 30,510 33,573 26,891 28,062 Income before income taxes 22,155 22,562 14,263 18,387 9,479 Income taxes 5,732 5,614 2,884 4,698 225 Net income $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 $ 9,254 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared $ 7,205 $ 6,706 $ 6,917 $ 6,449 $ 6,479 Dividend payout ratio 43.9 % 39.6 % 60.8 % 47.1 % 70.0 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 80,673 85,120 86,008 80,678 81,339 Diluted 80,690 85,123 86,009 80,680 81,358

For the three months ended Average Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,816,592 $ 4,871,268 $ 4,958,293 $ 4,567,229 $ 4,503,996 Taxable investment securities 1,674,223 1,544,095 1,350,511 1,369,014 1,406,973 Tax-exempt investment securities 73,573 79,044 82,603 89,263 101,771 Other interest-earning assets 169,291 266,114 247,543 141,964 104,241 Total interest-earning assets 6,733,679 6,760,521 6,638,950 6,167,470 6,116,981 Non-interest-earning assets 617,440 632,084 624,252 605,876 598,335 Total assets $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,831,617 $ 1,683,222 $ 1,464,238 $ 1,189,044 $ 1,112,080 Savings 1,084,981 1,058,675 1,006,075 876,580 838,501 Certificates of deposit 1,904,234 1,899,406 1,988,689 1,879,039 2,004,785 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,820,832 4,641,303 4,459,002 3,944,663 3,955,366 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 865,690 1,057,958 1,130,836 1,202,522 1,208,627 Other borrowings – – 3,568 96,770 87,072 Total borrowings 865,690 1,057,958 1,134,404 1,299,292 1,295,699 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,686,522 5,699,261 5,593,406 5,243,955 5,251,065 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 525,018 502,479 479,141 380,067 317,530 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 57,018 73,683 79,620 72,007 55,456 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 582,036 576,162 558,761 452,074 372,986 Total liabilities 6,268,558 6,275,423 6,152,167 5,696,029 5,624,051 Stockholders’ equity 1,082,561 1,117,182 1,111,035 1,077,317 1,091,265 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.41 % 118.62 % 118.69 % 117.61 % 116.49 %

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.09 % 4.06 % 4.21 % 4.05 % 4.14 % Taxable investment securities 1.89 % 2.00 % 2.17 % 2.85 % 2.99 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.19 % 2.20 % 2.18 % 2.15 % Other interest-earning assets 1.67 % 1.18 % 1.48 % 2.54 % 4.22 % Total interest-earning assets 3.46 % 3.45 % 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.84 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.72 % 1.17 % Savings 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.57 % 0.81 % 0.85 % Certificates of deposit 0.96 % 1.22 % 1.50 % 1.82 % 1.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.55 % 0.75 % 0.99 % 1.26 % 1.49 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % 1.47 % 2.03 % Other borrowings 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.13 % 1.17 % Total borrowings 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % 1.37 % 1.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.61 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.71 % 2.48 % 2.47 % 2.43 % 2.23 % Net interest margin (3) 2.83 % 2.64 % 2.66 % 2.62 % 2.46 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.30 % 0.39 % 0.43 % 0.30 % 0.37 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % 1.59 % 1.67 % Efficiency ratio (4) 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % 59.16 % 64.05 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % 0.81 % 0.55 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % 5.08 % 3.39 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 % 6.35 % 4.23 %

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 $ 9,254 Non-recurring transactions – net of tax: Bargain purchase gain – – (3,053 ) – – Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans – – 3,563 – – Merger-related expenses – – 3,123 426 269 Branch consolidation expenses 264 243 – – – Net effect of sales and calls of securities (13 ) (571 ) – – (1,575 ) Debt extinguishment expenses – 559 – – 1,520 Reversal of income tax valuation allowance – (523 ) – – (591 ) Tax benefit arising from adoption of the

CARES Act provisions – – – – (1,624 ) Net effect of sales of other assets (587 ) – – – – Net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,087 $ 16,656 $ 15,012 $ 14,115 $ 7,253 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net

revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 $ 9,254 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 5,732 5,614 2,884 4,698 225 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 174 6,270 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 23,281 $ 21,197 $ 18,322 $ 18,561 $ 15,749 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares – basic 80,673 85,120 86,008 80,678 81,339 Weighted average common shares – diluted 80,690 85,123 86,009 80,680 81,358 Earnings per share – basic (GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.09 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.09 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 $ 6,715,316 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % 0.81 % 0.55 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.43 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 $ 1,077,317 $ 1,091,265 Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % 5.08 % 3.39 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 5.94 % 5.96 % 5.40 % 5.24 % 2.66 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 $ 1,077,317 $ 1,091,265 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,045 ) (4,317 ) (4,341 ) (4,124 ) (4,408 ) $ 867,621 $ 901,970 $ 895,799 $ 862,298 $ 875,962 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 % 6.35 % 4.23 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 7.42 % 7.39 % 6.70 % 6.55 % 3.31 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,816 $ 30,510 $ 33,573 $ 26,891 $ 28,062 Non-recurring transactions: Merger-related expenses – – (4,349 ) (447 ) (285 ) Branch consolidation expenses (375 ) (347 ) – – – Debt extinguishment expenses – (796 ) – – (2,156 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 $ 26,444 $ 25,621 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % 1.59 % 1.67 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.56 % 1.53 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 $ 26,444 $ 25,621 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 47,631 $ 44,553 $ 44,162 $ 40,450 $ 37,610 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,466 7,154 7,733 5,002 6,201 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sales and calls of securities (18 ) (813 ) – – (2,234 ) Bargain purchase gain – – (3,053 ) – – Net effect of sales of other assets (837 ) – – – – Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,242 $ 50,894 $ 48,842 $ 45,452 $ 41,577 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % 59.16 % 64.05 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.36 % 57.70 % 59.83 % 58.18 % 61.62 %

