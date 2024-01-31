FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), revised the Company’s earnings release for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (the “Revised Earnings Release”), which was issued on January 25, 2024 (the “Original Earnings Release”), to adjust the timing of income recognition associated with a $4.8 million non-recurring increase in cash surrender value (the “enhancement fee”) associated with restructuring of its Bank-Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) portfolio that was originally recognized as non-interest income during the quarter.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a $4.8 million non-recurring increase in BOLI cash surrender value and recognized the enhancement fee within non-interest income. Subsequent to the issuance of the Original Earnings Release, the Company continued to evaluate the matter and determined it was necessary to revise its accounting for the enhancement fee and derecognize the enhancement fee and the increase in BOLI cash surrender value initially recorded in the financial statements as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. As a result, the $4.8 million enhancement fee will be recognized prospectively as non-interest income in future periods.

The impact to the Company’s income statement, as a result of this revision, was to increase the Company’s net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 by $4.8 million, resulting in a net loss of $13.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Other than the $4.8 million revision discussed above, all of the financial results of the BOLI portfolio restructuring transaction remain the same as reported on January 25, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 7, 2024.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter we executed strategies, as described in further detail below, to enhance our balance sheet, liquidity position, risk profile and asset quality metrics. In addition, we have begun to see deposit pressures ease, while run-rate non-interest expense remains very well controlled. As we look ahead, we remain laser-focused on sustainable growth in core loan and deposit relationships, while continuing to further leverage our recently implemented, best-in-class, digital banking platform.”

Strategic Actions Taken During the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Investment Securities Repositioning

As previously announced, the Company executed the sale of $122.2 million of its available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities. The sale resulted in a pre-tax net loss of $18.1 million and had a nominal impact on tangible book value, as the loss was previously reflected in capital via accumulated other comprehensive loss. Proceeds from the sale were utilized to retire higher-cost wholesale funding and to reinvest in loans yielding approximately 7.0%.

Bank-Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) Restructuring

The Company initiated a restructuring of its BOLI portfolio in which $103.4 million of policies yielding 2.1% were exchanged or surrendered and replaced with policies yielding 5.1%. As a result of this restructure, the Company recognized tax expense of $5.7 million and exchange charges of $573 thousand.

Resolution of Non-performing Assets (“NPAs”)

At December 31, 2023, the Company was under contract to sell a $12.0 million Other Real Estate Owned (“OREO”) asset that was subsequently sold in January 2024. Proceeds from the sale were immediately redeployed into interest earning assets and will improve forward-looking earnings thru the reduction of net OREO expenses, which totaled approximately $469 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

In addition, the Company reclassified three non-performing commercial real estate loans to loans held-for-sale as a result of its intent to sell these assets in the near term. These loans are attributable to one borrower relationship and had a fair value of $9.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Hedging Activities

As part of the ongoing strategy to manage interest rate risk and support earnings, the Company added $500.0 million of derivative notional, comprised of $200.0 million of cash flow swaps and $300.0 million of interest rate floor spreads, all of which mature in two years or less. Collectively, these derivatives hedge a portion of the Company’s wholesale funding position and mitigate the interest rate risk associated with a modest decrease in short-term interest rates.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.90 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $77.0 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2023.

Investment securities totaled $1.29 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $73.2 million, or 5.4%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was largely driven by the sale of available-for-sale debt securities, as discussed above.

Loans receivable totaled $5.75 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $9.6 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2023.

BOLI totaled $256.1 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $38.4 million, or 13.0%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was largely attributable to the surrender of $43.2 million of BOLI policies, as discussed above, that did not settle until January 2024.

Deposits were $5.32 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $114.5 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2023. Excluding a decrease of $154.5 million in brokered certificates of deposits, deposits increased $40.0 million, or 0.8%, from September 30, 2023.

The aggregate amount of uninsured deposits at the Bank was $1.81 billion at December 31, 2023. Excluding collateralized deposits of state and local governments and deposits of the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, the aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $694.5 million, or 13.1% of total deposits.

Borrowings were $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $40.1 million, or 2.5%, from September 30, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $1.78 billion, of which $1.38 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $400.8 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted 16 basis point to 1.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher yield on interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $3.3 million to $35.8 million from $39.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $640,000 and $650,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $185,000 and $267,000.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased $20.0 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to a loss of $16.0 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a pre-tax loss of $18.1 million related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning, as discussed above.

Income from BOLI decreased $504,000 to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to non-recurring exchange charges related to the BOLI restructure, as discussed above.

Included in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were non-recurring losses of $974,000 attributable to the write-down of one OREO property, as discussed above. No such losses were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. OREO income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $182,000.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense remained flat at $29.8 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Included in other expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were OREO expenses totaling $651,000.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was due to lower pre-tax income, primarily attributable to realized losses on the sale of securities, as discussed above, partially offset by $5.7 million of tax expense related to the surrender of BOLI policies, as discussed above.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $1.1 million to $49.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, from $50.9 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Adjusting for the sale of the OREO asset completed in January 2024, the non-performing assets decrease to $37.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets.

Net charge-offs totaled $4.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.15% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were primarily driven by the reclassification of three non-performing loans to held-for-sale status, reflecting the Company’s intent to sell these assets, as discussed above. Of the $4.1 million of net charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, $1.7 million had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million, compared to $245,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to charge-offs on the three commercial real estate loans, as discussed above.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $46.9 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 687,140 shares of common stock at a cost of $4.7 million, or $6.88 per share.

On November 7, 2023, the Company announced the completion of its ninth stock repurchase plan which authorized the repurchase of 4,000,000 shares. Such shares were repurchased at a cost of $34.9 million, or $8.74 per share.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, book value per share increased $0.12, or 0.9%, to $13.16 while tangible book value per share increased $0.08, or 0.8%, to $9.85. These increases were largely driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

At December 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $88.6 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $24.6 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $10.0 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.26% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q2 2024 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 (3) September 30,

2023 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,860 $ 57,219 $ 16,641 29.1 % Securities available for sale 1,144,175 1,215,633 (71,458 ) -5.9 % Securities held to maturity 141,959 143,730 (1,771 ) -1.2 % Loans held-for-sale 14,030 3,934 10,096 256.6 % Loans receivable 5,745,629 5,736,049 9,580 0.2 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (2,005 ) -4.3 % Net loans receivable 5,700,762 5,689,177 11,585 0.2 % Premises and equipment 45,928 46,868 (940 ) -2.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 83,372 81,509 1,863 2.3 % Accrued interest receivable 30,258 29,766 492 1.7 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,189 2,323 (134 ) -5.8 % Bank owned life insurance 256,064 294,491 (38,427 ) -13.0 % Deferred income taxes, net 46,116 56,500 (10,384 ) -18.4 % Other real estate owned 11,982 12,956 (974 ) -7.5 % Other assets 136,242 129,865 6,377 4.9 % Total assets $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ (77,034 ) -1.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ (11,011 ) -1.9 % Interest-bearing 4,735,500 4,839,027 (103,527 ) -2.1 % Total deposits 5,319,630 5,434,168 (114,538 ) -2.1 % Borrowings 1,667,055 1,626,933 40,122 2.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,742 16,907 (165 ) -1.0 % Other liabilities 46,427 47,324 (897 ) -1.9 % Total liabilities 7,049,854 7,125,332 (75,478 ) -1.1 % Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 645 652 (7 ) -1.1 % Paid-in capital 493,297 497,269 (3,972 ) -0.8 % Retained earnings 439,755 460,464 (20,709 ) -4.5 % Unearned ESOP shares (21,889 ) (22,375 ) 486 2.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,830 ) (86,476 ) 22,646 26.2 % Total stockholders’ equity 847,978 849,534 (1,556 ) -0.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ (77,034 ) -1.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.74 % 10.65 % 0.09 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.26 % 8.20 % 0.06 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,445 65,132 (687 ) -1.1 % Book value per share $ 13.16 $ 13.04 $ 0.12 0.9 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.85 $ 9.77 $ 0.08 0.8 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(3) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 Interest income Loans $ 63,384 $ 62,769 $ 615 1.0 % Taxable investment securities 16,756 16,265 491 3.0 % Tax-exempt investment securities 84 87 (3 ) -3.4 % Other interest-earning assets 2,401 2,047 354 17.3 % Total interest income 82,625 81,168 1,457 1.8 % Interest expense Deposits 30,340 27,567 2,773 10.1 % Borrowings 16,446 14,441 2,005 13.9 % Total interest expense 46,786 42,008 4,778 11.4 % Net interest income 35,839 39,160 (3,321 ) -8.5 % Provision for credit losses 2,105 245 1,860 759.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,734 38,915 (5,181 ) -13.3 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 624 748 (124 ) -16.6 % Loss on sale and call of securities (18,135 ) — (18,135 ) — % Gain on sale of loans 104 215 (111 ) -51.6 % Loss on sale of other real estate owned (974 ) — (974 ) — % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,162 1,666 (504 ) -30.3 % Electronic banking fees and charges 396 367 29 7.9 % Other income 811 1,014 (203 ) -20.0 % Total non-interest income (16,012 ) 4,010 (20,022 ) -499.3 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,282 17,761 (479 ) -2.7 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,674 2,758 (84 ) -3.0 % Equipment and systems 3,814 3,801 13 0.3 % Advertising and marketing 301 228 73 32.0 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,495 1,524 (29 ) -1.9 % Directors’ compensation 393 393 — — % Other expense 3,808 3,309 499 15.1 % Total non-interest expense 29,767 29,774 (7 ) — % (Loss) income before income taxes (12,045 ) 13,151 (25,196 ) -191.6 % Income taxes 1,782 3,309 (1,527 ) -46.1 % Net (loss) income $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ (23,669 ) -240.5 % Net (loss) income per common share (EPS) Basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.38 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.38 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 6,882 $ 6,989 $ (107 ) Dividend payout ratio -49.8 % 71.0 % -120.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,299 63,014 (715 ) Diluted 62,367 63,061 (694 )

_________________________

(1) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,726,321 $ 5,788,074 $ (61,753 ) -1.1 % Taxable investment securities 1,509,165 1,516,393 (7,228 ) -0.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 15,025 15,483 (458 ) -3.0 % Other interest-earning assets 139,740 130,829 8,911 6.8 % Total interest-earning assets 7,390,251 7,450,779 (60,528 ) -0.8 % Non-interest-earning assets 554,335 568,723 (14,388 ) -2.5 % Total assets $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ (74,916 ) -0.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,301,169 $ 2,245,831 $ 55,338 2.5 % Savings 664,926 719,508 (54,582 ) -7.6 % Certificates of deposit 1,824,316 1,968,512 (144,196 ) -7.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,790,411 4,933,851 (143,440 ) -2.9 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,513,497 1,386,473 127,024 9.2 % Other borrowings 142,283 158,098 (15,815 ) -10.0 % Total borrowings 1,655,780 1,544,571 111,209 7.2 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,446,191 6,478,422 (32,231 ) -0.5 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 597,294 612,251 (14,957 ) -2.4 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 62,387 66,701 (4,314 ) -6.5 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 659,681 678,952 (19,271 ) -2.8 % Total liabilities 7,105,872 7,157,374 (51,502 ) -0.7 % Stockholders’ equity 838,714 862,128 (23,414 ) -2.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ (74,916 ) -0.9 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.65 % 115.01 % -0.36 % -0.3 %

_________________________

(1) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change December 31,

2023 (6) September 30,

2023 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.43 % 4.34 % 0.09 % Taxable investment securities 4.44 % 4.29 % 0.15 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.25 % — % Other interest-earning assets 6.87 % 6.26 % 0.61 % Total interest-earning assets 4.47 % 4.36 % 0.11 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.91 % 2.58 % 0.33 % Savings 0.44 % 0.47 % -0.03 % Certificates of deposit 2.82 % 2.49 % 0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.53 % 2.23 % 0.30 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.82 % 3.54 % 0.28 % Other borrowings 5.65 % 5.46 % 0.19 % Total borrowings 3.97 % 3.74 % 0.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.90 % 2.59 % 0.31 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.57 % 1.77 % -0.20 % Net interest margin (3) 1.94 % 2.10 % -0.16 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.81 % 0.20 % -1.01 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.50 % 1.49 % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio (4) 150.13 % 68.97 % 81.16 % Return on average assets (annualized) -0.70 % 0.49 % -1.19 % Return on average equity (annualized) -6.59 % 4.57 % -11.16 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -8.84 % 6.07 % -14.91 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

(6) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 (3) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,860 $ 57,219 $ 70,515 $ 194,568 $ 75,660 Securities available for sale 1,144,175 1,215,633 1,227,729 1,267,066 1,286,354 Securities held to maturity 141,959 143,730 146,465 149,764 153,786 Loans held-for-sale 14,030 3,934 9,591 5,401 12,940 Loans receivable 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) Net loans receivable 5,700,762 5,689,177 5,780,687 5,917,203 5,935,256 Premises and equipment 45,928 46,868 48,309 49,589 50,953 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 83,372 81,509 71,734 76,319 69,022 Accrued interest receivable 30,258 29,766 28,133 28,794 27,368 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,189 2,323 2,457 2,590 2,732 Bank owned life insurance 256,064 294,491 292,825 291,220 289,673 Deferred income taxes, net 46,116 56,500 51,973 53,151 51,107 Other real estate owned 11,982 12,956 12,956 13,410 13,410 Other assets 136,242 129,865 110,546 89,366 110,162 Total assets $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 Interest-bearing 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 Total deposits 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 Borrowings 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,742 16,907 18,338 18,706 17,307 Other liabilities 46,427 47,324 41,198 49,304 44,427 Total liabilities 7,049,854 7,125,332 7,195,531 7,483,106 7,416,678 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 645 652 659 667 674 Paid-in capital 493,297 497,269 503,332 509,359 515,332 Retained earnings 439,755 460,464 457,611 452,605 449,489 Unearned ESOP shares (21,889 ) (22,375 ) (22,862 ) (23,348 ) (23,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,830 ) (86,476 ) (69,456 ) (73,053 ) (69,021 ) Total stockholders’ equity 847,978 849,534 869,284 866,230 872,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,897,832 $ 7,974,866 $ 8,064,815 $ 8,349,336 $ 8,289,318 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 10.74 % 10.65 % 10.78 % 10.37 % 10.53 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.26 % 8.20 % 8.35 % 8.02 % 8.16 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,445 65,132 65,864 66,680 67,388 Book value per share $ 13.16 $ 13.04 $ 13.20 $ 12.99 $ 12.95 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.85 $ 9.77 $ 9.96 $ 9.79 $ 9.78

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders’ equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(3) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,651,274 $ 2,699,151 $ 2,761,775 $ 2,835,852 $ 2,851,721 Nonresidential mortgage 947,287 946,801 968,574 1,002,643 1,017,341 Commercial business 144,134 149,229 146,861 162,038 177,530 Construction 221,933 230,703 226,609 215,524 186,663 Total commercial loans 3,964,628 4,025,884 4,103,819 4,216,057 4,233,255 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,746,065 1,689,051 1,700,559 1,713,343 1,719,514 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 43,517 42,896 43,549 44,376 45,690 Other consumer 2,728 2,644 2,549 2,592 2,648 Total consumer loans 46,245 45,540 46,098 46,968 48,338 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,756,938 5,760,475 5,850,476 5,976,368 6,001,107 Unaccreted yield adjustments (11,309 ) (24,426 ) (21,055 ) (10,043 ) (16,974 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,745,629 5,736,049 5,829,421 5,966,325 5,984,133 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (44,867 ) (46,872 ) (48,734 ) (49,122 ) (48,877 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,700,762 $ 5,689,177 $ 5,780,687 $ 5,917,203 $ 5,935,256 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans – 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 28,089 37,912 42,627 44,026 40,549 Total nonperforming loans 28,089 37,912 42,627 44,026 40,549 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale 9,700 — — — 8,650 Other real estate owned 11,982 12,956 12,956 13,410 13,410 Total nonperforming assets $ 49,771 $ 50,868 $ 55,583 $ 57,436 $ 62,609 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.49 % 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.68 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.76 % Classified loans $ 94,676 $ 98,616 $ 93,526 $ 103,461 $ 86,069 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.81 % ACL to nonperforming loans 159.73 % 123.63 % 114.33 % 111.57 % 120.54 % Net charge-offs $ 4,110 $ 2,107 $ 82 $ 206 $ 407 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.29 % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 %

Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 584,130 $ 595,141 $ 609,999 $ 617,778 $ 650,950 Interest-bearing demand 2,347,262 2,236,573 2,252,912 2,285,799 2,316,485 Savings 646,182 689,163 748,721 811,483 901,514 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,283,676 1,300,382 1,377,028 1,327,343 1,354,907 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 458,380 612,909 640,523 761,001 747,515 Interest-bearing deposits 4,735,500 4,839,027 5,019,184 5,185,626 5,320,421 Total deposits 5,319,630 5,434,168 5,629,183 5,803,404 5,971,371 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,432,055 1,456,933 1,281,812 1,156,692 1,256,573 Overnight borrowings 235,000 170,000 225,000 455,000 127,000 Total borrowings 1,667,055 1,626,933 1,506,812 1,611,692 1,383,573 Total funding $ 6,986,685 $ 7,061,101 $ 7,135,995 $ 7,415,096 $ 7,354,944 Loans as a % of deposits 107.4 % 104.8 % 102.9 % 102.1 % 99.6 % Deposits as a % of total funding 76.1 % 77.0 % 78.9 % 78.3 % 81.2 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 23.9 % 23.0 % 21.1 % 21.7 % 18.8 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,813,122 $ 1,734,288 $ 1,771,416 $ 1,678,051 $ 1,815,854 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 694,510 $ 683,265 $ 710,377 $ 705,727 $ 794,407

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.

(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 63,384 $ 62,769 $ 62,044 $ 60,172 $ 57,996 Taxable investment securities 16,756 16,265 15,736 15,459 13,221 Tax-exempt investment securities 84 87 91 99 219 Other interest-earning assets 2,401 2,047 1,821 1,441 1,005 Total interest income 82,625 81,168 79,692 77,171 72,441 Interest expense Deposits 30,340 27,567 26,226 22,246 18,822 Borrowings 16,446 14,441 13,286 12,554 8,836 Total interest expense 46,786 42,008 39,512 34,800 27,658 Net interest income 35,839 39,160 40,180 42,371 44,783 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,105 245 (306 ) 451 1,671 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 33,734 38,915 40,486 41,920 43,112 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 624 748 699 910 734 Loss on sale and call of securities (18,135 ) — — — (15,227 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 104 215 199 (2,373 ) 134 Loss on sale of other real estate owned (974 ) — (139 ) — — Income from bank owned life insurance 1,162 1,666 1,605 1,581 1,761 Electronic banking fees and charges 396 367 399 457 397 Other income 811 1,014 903 1,071 3,723 Total non-interest income (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,282 17,761 17,315 18,005 19,921 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,674 2,758 2,862 3,097 2,987 Equipment and systems 3,814 3,801 3,511 3,537 3,867 Advertising and marketing 301 228 231 413 731 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,495 1,524 1,455 1,546 1,226 Directors’ compensation 393 393 345 340 339 Other expense 3,808 3,309 3,042 3,414 3,579 Total non-interest expense 29,767 29,774 28,761 30,352 32,650 (Loss) income before income taxes (12,045 ) 13,151 15,391 13,214 1,984 Income taxes 1,782 3,309 3,378 2,902 33 Net (loss) income $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 Net (loss) income per common share (EPS) Basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 6,882 $ 6,989 $ 7,007 $ 7,196 $ 7,172 Dividend payout ratio -49.8 % 71.0 % 58.3 % 69.8 % 367.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,299 63,014 63,667 64,769 65,030 Diluted 62,367 63,061 63,667 64,783 65,038

_________________________

(1) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,726,321 $ 5,788,074 $ 5,932,541 $ 5,986,669 $ 5,839,903 Taxable investment securities 1,509,165 1,516,393 1,529,582 1,558,222 1,527,578 Tax-exempt investment securities 15,025 15,483 16,346 17,663 37,917 Other interest-earning assets 139,740 130,829 128,158 131,682 114,175 Total interest-earning assets 7,390,251 7,450,779 7,606,627 7,694,236 7,519,573 Non-interest-earning assets 554,335 568,723 556,962 575,009 550,519 Total assets $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,301,169 $ 2,245,831 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,363,762 $ 2,359,977 Savings 664,926 719,508 774,854 858,673 931,584 Certificates of deposit 1,824,316 1,968,512 2,057,818 2,069,396 2,192,722 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,790,411 4,933,851 5,153,792 5,291,831 5,484,283 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,513,497 1,386,473 1,374,316 1,402,269 997,148 Other borrowings 142,283 158,098 100,055 1,611 — Total borrowings 1,655,780 1,544,571 1,474,371 1,403,880 997,148 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,446,191 6,478,422 6,628,163 6,695,711 6,481,431 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 597,294 612,251 608,765 634,324 666,846 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 62,387 66,701 64,970 60,327 56,721 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 659,681 678,952 673,735 694,651 723,567 Total liabilities 7,105,872 7,157,374 7,301,898 7,390,362 7,204,998 Stockholders’ equity 838,714 862,128 861,691 878,883 865,094 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.65 % 115.01 % 114.76 % 114.91 % 116.02 %

_________________________

(1) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.



Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 (6) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.43 % 4.34 % 4.18 % 4.02 % 3.97 % Taxable investment securities 4.44 % 4.29 % 4.12 % 3.97 % 3.46 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.32 % Other interest-earning assets 6.87 % 6.26 % 5.68 % 4.38 % 3.52 % Total interest-earning assets 4.47 % 4.36 % 4.19 % 4.01 % 3.85 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.38 % 2.01 % 1.63 % Savings 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Certificates of deposit 2.82 % 2.49 % 2.24 % 1.84 % 1.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.53 % 2.23 % 2.04 % 1.68 % 1.37 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.82 % 3.54 % 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.54 % Other borrowings 5.65 % 5.46 % 4.89 % 5.15 % — % Total borrowings 3.97 % 3.74 % 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.90 % 2.59 % 2.38 % 2.08 % 1.71 % Interest rate spread (2) 1.57 % 1.77 % 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.14 % Net interest margin (3) 1.94 % 2.10 % 2.11 % 2.20 % 2.38 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) -0.81 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.08 % -0.42 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % Efficiency ratio (4) 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % Return on average assets (annualized) -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % Return on average equity (annualized) -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

(6) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Adjusted net income: Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 Non-recurring transactions – net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — — — 568 — Net effect of sale and call of securities 12,876 — — — 10,811 Net effect of sale of other assets — — — — (2,081 ) Severance expense from workforce realignment — — — — 538 Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure 6,286 — — — — Adjusted net income $ 5,335 $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,880 $ 11,219 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net (loss) income (GAAP) $ (13,827 ) $ 9,842 $ 12,013 $ 10,312 $ 1,951 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 1,782 3,309 3,378 2,902 33 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,105 245 (306 ) 451 1,671 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (9,940 ) $ 13,396 $ 15,085 $ 13,665 $ 3,655 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares – basic 62,299 63,014 63,667 64,769 65,030 Weighted average common shares – diluted 62,367 63,061 63,667 64,783 65,038 Earnings per share – basic (GAAP) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Earnings per share – diluted (GAAP) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 Adjusted earnings per share – basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share – diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – basic

(non-GAAP) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share – diluted

(non-GAAP) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,944,586 $ 8,019,502 $ 8,163,589 $ 8,269,245 $ 8,070,092 Return on average assets (GAAP) -0.70 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.27 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.56 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 Return on average equity (GAAP) -6.59 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 2.54 % 4.57 % 5.58 % 4.95 % 5.19 %

_________________________

(1) December 31, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) December 31,

2023 (1) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 838,714 $ 862,128 $ 861,691 $ 878,883 $ 865,094 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (2,277 ) (2,411 ) (2,544 ) (2,683 ) (2,826 ) Total average tangible equity $ 625,542 $ 648,822 $ 648,252 $ 665,305 $ 651,373 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) -8.84 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 3.41 % 6.07 % 7.41 % 6.54 % 6.89 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 30,352 $ 32,650 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — — — (800 ) — Severance expense from workforce realignment — — — — (757 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.58 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,767 $ 29,774 $ 28,761 $ 29,552 $ 31,893 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 35,839 $ 39,160 $ 40,180 $ 42,371 $ 44,783 Total non-interest income (GAAP) (16,012 ) 4,010 3,666 1,646 (8,478 ) Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities 18,135 — — — 15,227 Net effect of sale of other assets — — — — (2,931 ) Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure 573 — — — — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 38,535 $ 43,170 $ 43,846 $ 44,017 $ 48,601 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 150.13 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 77.25 % 68.97 % 65.60 % 67.14 % 65.62 %