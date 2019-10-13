Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide

Louisiana voters were casting ballots on Saturday in the governor’s race, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging people to choose one of two Republicans in the race to force a run-off election against incumbent John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat.
