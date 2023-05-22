Part 1: Tackling Marine Litter and Protecting Waterways on Wednesday May 24, 110:30am to 12:30PM ET

Stamford, CT – May 22, 2023, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keep America Beautiful® is delighted to announce a three-part webinar series focused on litter and its impact on our natural environments. In partnership with the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network and Keep Pinellas Beautiful, part one of this three-part webinar series will address the critical issue of marine litter and its ecological impact. This first webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM ET, will delve into the profound consequences of litter on marine life and present effective community-based solutions.

This webinar aims to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of litter on our seas, rivers, and oceans while highlighting sustainable practices that individuals and communities can adopt to protect their local waterways and the ecosystems they support. By engaging a diverse panel of experts and practitioners, the webinar will foster a comprehensive understanding of the issue and inspire attendees to take meaningful action.

During the webinar, participants will gain valuable insights on the following topics:

1. A deeper understanding of the impact of litter on marine life and its ecological consequences.

2. Practical approaches that individuals can embrace to minimize litter’s effect on marine ecosystems.

3. Real-life examples of successful community-led initiatives designed to protect and restore waterways.

Esteemed panelists for the webinar include:

Heather Hogan – Executive Director, Ocean Plastics Leadership Network: Heather is a recognized leader in the field of environmental science and urban planning. With 15 years of experience in waste management, she specializes in resource efficiency and sustainable development. At the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network, Heather brings together stakeholders from various sectors to address the global issue of plastic pollution in oceans.

Patricia DePlasco – Executive Director, Keep Pinellas Beautiful: Patricia has dedicated over two decades to community service leadership. Her commitment lies in empowering residents of Pinellas County, FL, to take responsibility for their environment. Patricia played a pivotal role in the establishment of the KPB Microplastics Program, which educates and engages community members on the harmful effects of plastics and microplastics on ecosystems.

Gabi Polo – Affiliate Operations Regional Director for the Western Region, Keep America Beautiful: Gabi’s passion for supporting community-led solutions has contributed to significant achievements in coastal habitat restoration, biodiversity protection, and coastal livelihoods. With experience in program implementation and behavior change campaigns, Gabi has been instrumental in advancing solutions for coastal communities and the ocean.

The webinar will be hosted by Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement organization committed to improving communities through beautification and environmental stewardship. The session will be moderated by David Wheeler, Director of Foundation & Government Grants at Keep America Beautiful.

This webinar series presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals, community leaders, and organizations to expand their knowledge and contribute to the protection of our precious waterways. Interested participants can register for the first webinar and subsequent sessions by visiting https://kab.org/litter/webinar-all-creatures-great-small-water/

