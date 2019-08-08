Keep Summer Movie Season Going at Home

Logo Photo courtesy of Tubi

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) The summer movie season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you have to limit your enjoyment of films outside the theater.

If you’ve gotten your fill of testosterone-fueled summer action movies such as “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” you may be ready for something with a lighter touch. An option like Tubi, the world’s largest free movie and TV service, features a library of more than 15,000 on-demand movies and TV shows on over 25 different device types, including mobile devices, smart TVs, video game consoles and more, without the hassle of credit cards and subscription fees.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect movie for date night or a ladies’ night in, TV and radio host, producer, voice actor, founder of GeekBomb.net and pop culture junkie Maude Garrett recommends checking out these ‘chick flick’ favorites debuting on-demand in August:

Two best friends set out on an adventure in “Thelma & Louise,” but it turns into a terrifying escape from police for crimes they committed.

An average British woman struggling against her imperfections keeps a personal diary for a year while looking for love in “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Over the course of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a committed bachelor must deal with the fact that he may have discovered love.

“With more than 20 million people using Tubi each month, it offers something for nearly everyone regardless of tastes in cinema or viewing preferences,” Garrett said. “If you’re looking for romantic comedies, action movies, horror films, Westerns, superheroes or anything else you can imagine, the service is adding more and more options all the time.”

To take advantage of the expansive library of film and TV titles right at your fingertips, and to learn more about starting your free subscription, visit Tubi.TV.

