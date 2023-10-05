Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that Keepit , the market leader in cloud data protection and management, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Keepit’s breakthrough cloud protection for Azure AD helps businesses back up and recover critical identity and application objects in the cloud that are not protected by Microsoft. Coverage of Azure AD cloud objects include: Users, Groups, Roles, App Registrations, Enterprise apps, BitLocker Recovery Keys, Sign-In Logs and more.

Keepit keeps customer data in a separate, dedicated infrastructure, with the backed-up stored data fully isolated from the SaaS vendor’s cloud. Customer data is held in two separate physical data centers across six regions worldwide.

Utilizing the Keepit platform, it takes only moments to backup Azure AD and requires virtually no training or administration to operate. Recovery of data is fast, precise, and granular. Keepit provides the highest security standards as the platform is built on unique architecture which keeps data and metadata immutable and ensures compliance. In anticipation of future cyber resilience standards and requirements, Keepit is evolving into a comprehensive platform to support all SaaS application data types.

“Azure AD is the brain to the Microsoft 365 body, but it also sees 50 million password attacks per day. Our protection helps users access and recover business-critical identity and access management objects when they need it,” said Frederik Schouboe, co-CEO and co-founder of Keepit. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. We’re committed to providing fine-grained, incremental coverage that protects against any size incident with unmatched ease of use, minimizing downtime and serving as a solution that organizations rely on to protect their cloud-based data.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Azure AD is the heart of an organization’s IT, serving as one place for managing user identities and permissions – making it a prime target for hackers,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Keepit addressing this head-on with a breakthrough solution that allows companies to close critical gaps in their cloud security strategy that they haven’t been able to close properly up until now. We extend our sincere congratulations to Keepit for bringing home the 2023 CyberSecurity Award for “Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year!’”

In addition to Azure AD, Keepit offers unrivaled backup and recovery for Microsoft 365, Dynamics, Power Platform, Azure DevOps, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Zendesk.

